Diet and training: get results faster

Getting in shape after the holidays takes time. But there are some tricks to make your diet and training faster …

Let’s face it, when we’re looking to lose weight or get in shape, especially after the holiday excesses, we want the results to come as quickly as possible. But alas, that’s not how weight loss typically works. It takes time for the body to adapt to changes in diet and exercise routines. How much time? This depends on a number of factors ranging from our age to our current physical state. But the good news is that some way to speed up the process and speed up diet and training, without creating additional stress on the body, there is …

Increase training intensity and protein intake –

Research published in 2016 in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition shows that a combination of high intensity exercise and increased protein consumption allows people to lose more fat and build more muscle by reducing calories. The lower the calorie consumption, the greater the amount of protein must be to reduce muscle loss during weight loss. Of course this is a generic indication: do-it-yourself diets are not recommended, above all, for those who want to get back in shape in a short time.

Using food as fuel in the fast diet –

In times of fast diets, the pleasure of food will have to give way to the idea of ​​eating to fuel our body. Warning: calorie needs vary greatly from person to person and, while it is true that calorie deficits (burning more calories than we consume) lead to weight loss, too large a deficit can lead to fat retention. While, paradoxically, a caloric surplus (consuming more calories than we burn) but with the right nutrients is ideal for building muscle. Therefore, Instead of being obsessed with calorie math, it’s best to focus on food as fuel. Listening to the hunger signals your body sends us and filling up on whole, underprocessed foods will help us consume more fiber (which fill up), prevent excess insulin secretion and fat accumulation, and reach both our own fat loss goals than muscle gain.

More strength, less aerobics –

Prioritize strength training over cardio traditional could help in case of fast diet. According to research published in the European Journal of Applied Physiology, strength training can increase calorie consumption, even at rest, for up to 72 hours after leaving the gym. In addition, they build muscles that stimulate the metabolism.

Never neglect recovery –

You have to indulge yourself at least one full day of rest per week and do not intensively train the same muscle group twice over a three-day span to give your muscles time to recover. It also works to change our workouts and their intensity to allow the body to recover. But be careful not to overdo it: it is normal to feel some pain 24-48 hours after training, especially at the beginning, but we should not feel debilitated or unable to walk.

Change your scheme often –

Whatever our training, experts suggest changing it at least a little after 6-12 weeks. To keep the body in constant adaptation, it is important to vary the training at least every month and a half to 3 months. This means changing our rep pattern, trying a new swimming style, or taking a spin class a couple of times a week. Otherwise, the body will eventually adapt so well to the workout that it no longer sees the need to improve.

Use a fitness app in the quick diet –

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to the closure of many gyms, yoga studios and training facilities. But many advanced fitness apps have been born, such as Apple Fitness +, able to help keep in training those who are at home but have little space.. The best apps are the ones that offer a variety of workouts from 10 to 60 minutes: yoga, strength, cardio, pilates. It is amazing to find out how many things can be done in a few meters of space using the smartphone as a personal trainer.