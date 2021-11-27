Diet and training: the secrets of Jennifer Lopez’s form

Sing, dance, lap dance and lift weights always with a bright smile. In short, it never gives way. Jennifer Lopez she is the over 50s we all dream of being or becoming. The example that you can live a life in spite of the passing of time, showing yourself in great shape. We look at it, we envy it, we love it and we dream of live at least one day at JLo. Not only because she has at her side her new old love, Ben Affleck, who has practically found her after almost two decades and two children in a state of greater grace than when he left her. But also to understand the secrets that make it possible to go backwards with age, as well as those to have its granite B side.

Military style training

First of all Jennifer Lopez is Jennifer Lopez thanks to a daily workout highly disciplined and supervised by an expert who follows her at 360 °. Just recently her personal trainer, David Kirsch, told Vogue America how much you work with the pop star on all aspects of everyday life: “From exercise to diet to stress and the people you surround yourself with, everything affects your fitness. “. The coach also introduced gods device in the artist’s routine to measure sleep quality, specifically the Oura Ring, a titanium ring that monitors vital parameters during sleep. The result of Jennifer’s fa-I-know physique is, therefore, a right balance between training and rest. Let’s start taking note.

In any case, every day the star really trains with a lot of dedication, marine style. In fact, we specify, for us humans it is impossible to duplicate the amount of exercises and the intensity with which Jenny from the block tackles them. But, with the right avalanche of determination, following his workout associated with a balanced diet may not be one mission impossible. The pop star trains for about an hour, four or five times a week, focusing on different parts of the body each time. Between abdominals, rope jumping, tools, squats, sumo-style exercises (for the B side which tones also thanks to the platypus walk, a particular walk that has the benefit of being able to be done anywhere), JLo is a war machine that never stops even to take a break between sessions.

We also remember that for the film Hustler the artist he also took lap dance lessons.

Here’s what JLo eats

And now let’s move on to his diet: those killer abs that we know well are the result of a genuine diet with a high protein content. Another coach of his, Tracy Anderson, explained to People: «Eat all organic, measure high quality protein and lots of nutritious food, such as egg white, white turkey meat, beef chicken breast and salmon or sea bass for healthy fats. Once a day, he indulges in a handful of nuts. But once a week he indulges in some chocolate chip cookies ». Luckily, she’s human. Plus, he drinks nothing but water. Let’s rephrase the previous sentence: maybe it’s human. In any case, its stratospheric body and anti age, just like Rome, it wasn’t built in a day. To wake up with JLo’s steely muscles, you have to sweat for years. But looking at it we can always be encouraged to find a more balanced lifestyle that makes us feel good about ourselves first of all. And then, maybe, let us win our Ben.

