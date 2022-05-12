Diet, at this time of day it is best not to weigh yourself

There balance are you afraid? Are you terrified of getting on it and seeing a result that is nothing short of disheartening? Don’t worry, you are not alone. Or you are in the middle of a diet that you are carrying out with great effort and yet the balance seems to be making fun of you. These are all certainly unpleasant situations, but we must specify that there are moments of the day when it is useless to weigh yourself. Let’s see which ones and why.

According to research, women in particular have a habit of stepping on the scales too often. They do this about 115 times a year, as reported by r101.it. A counterproductive frequency that does not take into account the fact that each of us experiences temporary weight fluctuationswhich must absolutely not cause us to worry.

Experts recommend weighing yourself no more than once a week, but do it at the right time. There are situations when the balance needle does not return reliable results. Here are which ones.

First of all never weigh yourself in the morning after having a big dinner: we could see ourselves gaining even a couple of kilos, but they would be “fake”, because it could only be liquids.

Do not step on the scale after eating too salty dishes, pizza or sushi. Excess sodium or the presence of extra-cellular fluids could lead to temporary weight gain.

Also after an intense workout it is not necessary to weigh yourself. This activity, with consequent loss of mineral salts, can lead to an electrolyte imbalance which favors the stagnation of liquids. Better to wait a couple of days.

Women should avoid weighing themselves during or shortly before their period. Hormonal changes that occur from the week before your period can cause fluid retention.

It is useless to step on the scales too when the intestine does not work regularly. The presence of food in the intestine, as well as liquids, affects the weight, and clearly affects the result we see on the display in an unreliable way. In the end, better not to weigh yourself even after flights of more than 10 hours: these can in fact create electrolyte imbalances that determine water retention.