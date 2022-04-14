Maintaining the nutritional regime, which allows us to stay fit and not gain weight, during the holidays is not easy. Yet it is necessary to be careful and find the right balance between whims and our state of health. Even without gaining weight and increasing the waistline, it is possible to take away some satisfaction and not suffer from deprivation. Let’s see how.

The well-being of the organism

The Easter holidays could be a critical time when we forget about healthy food in favor of high calorie foods. Yet a holiday doesn’t have to mean cakes, desserts, fried foods and particularly fatty meats. There are fine foods of plant origin rich in fiber, vitamins, minerals and polyphenols. A vitamin-based diet can bring many benefits to our waistline. One plant that could be ideal for Easter lunches and dinners, because it increases the nutritional value of dishes, is watercress. Known in Tuscany as aquatic nasturtium and in Sardinia as “nastruzzu de riu”, its properties have been famous since ancient times because they are able to stem the effects of liver diseases. Rich in vitamins C, K and E, but also in zinc and magnesium, it is low in calories, around 3 calories per 10 grams.

Fresh vegetables and aromatic herbs should not be missing at the table. For example, chives have a pleasant taste and 5 grams contain 3 calories. It can be used to accompany meat with a significant supply of vitamin E, calcium and potassium. Radishes are also important because they contain a lot of water, around 95%. 15 grams gives us only 3 calories and additional defenses against cancer, diabetes, bacteria and infections.

Diet based on vitamins, omega 3 and low sodium water, here’s how to reduce the waistline during the holidays without stopping eating

Sodium is an essential nutrient for our body but it is necessary to consume it in small quantities. 10% comes from home cooking and 65% from food we buy in the store. Using low-sodium water can help us balance the right amount of this nourishing element. Water called low mineral content can be defined as low sodium if it has a sodium concentration lower than 20 mg per liter. The Guidelines for a Healthy Diet always encourage us to reduce the consumption of salt in our diet. The requirement corresponds to 6 grams for adults and much of this quantity is already naturally present in foods.

Even good fats that thin the blood must not be missing from the Easter menu. Entering lean fish can be tricky, but the omega 3 contents are not only found in fish, they are also present in large quantities in plant foods. If we create salads with the addition of flax and chia seeds, we can achieve the same contribution that we will get from foods of animal origin. Even with dried fruit, which we often buy for the holidays, we can achieve the same goal. Mostly thanks to the nuts.

