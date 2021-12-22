Diet, eating in less than 20 minutes increases the risk of cholesterol: the study conducted at Federico II

At the table you don’t get old, says the proverb. Because eating slowly is good for health: the pass for the long lunches and dinners of the Christmas period now comes from scientific research, according to which the extended times of the festive table can be allies of well-being. If you do not overdo the rules and chew slowly, savoring each bite, the risk of developing high cholesterol is reduced, as shown by a study currently being published in the Journal of Translational Medicine coordinated by Annamaria Colao, president of the Italian Society of Endocrinology.

Take time to eat by having meals in at least 20 minutes, decreases the risk of high cholesterol even in people at risk such as those with obesity and also helps to eat a little less, better controlling calorie intake. Respecting the anti-Covid precautions and without exaggerating with calories, green light therefore to prolonged pleasure at the table on holidays, an opportunity to rediscover slowness, a good rule to put into practice also from January 6 onwards so that it becomes a health habit throughout the year.

The study that confirms what it is important to eat slowly was led by Giovanna Muscogiuri, researcher in endocrinology, together with Luigi Barrea, professor of Applied Dietetic Sciences and Techniques, and to the research group of the Italian Center for the care and well-being of patients with obesity of the Department of Clinical Medicine and Surgery – Endocrinology Unit of the Federico II University of Naples, directed by Annamaria Colao .

The study involved 187 people with obesity whose habits at the table were investigated, including the duration of meals: comparing those who have lunch and dinner in less than 20 minutes with those who extend beyond the pleasure of the table, it clearly emerged that eating meals at great speed doubles the risk of developing high cholesterol, especially in those who are ultra-fast at dinner.

“Cholesterol is a known risk factor for cardiovascular diseases such as heart attack and stroke, but it is not the only metabolic element that gets worse with a too hasty meal – explains Annamaria Colao, president of the Italian Society of Endocrinology (SIE) – Previous studies have shown that eating too quickly is associated with an increase in food consumption and our work confirms it, adding that those who dine in a few minutes more often consume a complete meal with first, second, side dish and fruit. Also among the foods that can be eaten faster there are thosethe ultra-processed ones (like some sausages) which, in addition to being very caloric and unhealthy, also make us less able to control calorie intake ».

The result is that eating food at lightning speed is associated with a greater risk not only of high cholesterol, but also of overweight and obesity.

“Obesity is defeated at the table, allowing us the time to become aware of what we are eating – underlines Colao – Our times oblige us to a great frenzy and speed of action that overwhelm even one of the fundamental moments of daily life, the power supply. Eat differently, respecting slower rhythms it would help us a lot in preventing metabolic diseases: it is therefore necessary to regain possession of the time and experience the moment of the meal as a daily cuddle. All the more reason we can do it during the Christmas holidays, when it is inevitable to spend more time at the table: let’s do it with serenity, obviously trying not to overdo the rule which, if they remain so, have no major repercussions on either weight or health. and on metabolism in general. Instead, we take the opportunity for a small change to take with us also in the rest of the year: it is in fact with the daily habits that real health is built and spending a few more minutes at the table to develop food awareness could play a key role in the prevention of obesity and related metabolic diseases ”, concludes Colao.