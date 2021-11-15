Diet for Weight Loss 2021: weekly diet

Diet for lose weight perfect for everyone. Following this diet weekly you will manage to lose approx 4 kg in just 7 days! There diet weekly with rice as the protagonist proposed below has an excellent slimming effect. We therefore propose a scheme diet a week, to get a shock action, especially on the abdomen and love handles. Calm digestive system disorders. And get a whole body improvement. You will be able to repeat this diet until the results are achieved on the scale.

Late autumn, with the first cold, inaugurates the rice season, a food as ancient as it is versatile and healthy, also for our line. Light, detoxifying, digestible, satiating, gluten free, anti-inflammatory and naturally slimming. The list of properties of this cereal is endless. It is no coincidence that various internationally renowned diets have been dedicated to rice over the years. Start this today diet for lose weight.



MONDAY / 1st DAY

– BREAKFAST: 1 coffee or tea with sweetener. 1 glass of rice or almond milk. 30 g of whole oat flakes. – MID MORNING: 1 citrus juice or 1 serving of nuts (15 pistachios or 10 almonds or 3 walnuts). – LUNCH: 1 vegetable soup with 2 brown rice cakes. – SNACK: 1 serving of nuts (15 pistachios or 10 almonds or 3 walnuts). – DINNER: 1 plate of cooked and raw vegetables to taste 1 teaspoon of rice oil or extra virgin olive oil 1 teaspoon of balsamic vinegar or rice. Spiced brown rice with 100 g of chopped organic chicken or seitan. – AFTER DINNER: 1 fruit to taste. 1 herbal tea of ​​fennel, star anise, mint, lime, chamomile, ginger.

TUESDAY / 2nd DAY

– BREAKFAST: 1 coffee or tea with sweetener. 1 glass of rice or almond milk. 30 g of whole oat flakes. – MID MORNING: 1 citrus juice or 1 serving of nuts (15 pistachios or 10 almonds or 3 walnuts). – LUNCH: 1 cream of zucchini or spinach with 2 wholemeal corn crackers. – SNACK: 1 serving of nuts (15 pistachios or 10 almonds or 3 walnuts). – DINNER: 1 plate of green salad to taste 1 teaspoon of rice or extra virgin olive oil 1 teaspoon of balsamic vinegar or rice. Venere rice salad 70/80 g. – AFTER DINNER: 1 fruit to taste 1 fennel tea, star anise, mint, lime, chamomile, ginger.

WEDNESDAY / 3rd DAY

– BREAKFAST: 1 coffee or tea with sweetener 1 glass of rice or almond milk 30 g of whole oat flakes. – MID MORNING: 1 citrus juice or 1 portion of nuts (15 pistachios or 10 almonds or 3 walnuts). – LUNCH: 1 cream of tomatoes or spinach with 2 brown rice cakes. – SNACK: 1 serving of nuts (15 pistachios or 10 almonds or 3 walnuts). – DINNER: 1 plate of cooked vegetables to taste 1 teaspoon of rice oil or extra virgin olive oil 1 teaspoon of balsamic vinegar or rice. Red rice with peas, leeks and marjoram. – AFTER DINNER: 1 fruit to taste 1 fennel tea, star anise, mint, lime, chamomile, ginger.

THURSDAY / 4th DAY

– BREAKFAST: 1 coffee or tea with sweetener 1 glass of rice or almond milk 30 g of whole oat flakes. – MID MORNING: 1 citrus juice or 1 portion of nuts (15 pistachios or 10 almonds or 3 walnuts). – LUNCH: 1 cream of herbs with 2 brown rice cakes. – SNACK: 1 portion of nuts (15 pistachios or 10 almonds or 3 walnuts). – DINNER: 1 plate of mixed salad 1 teaspoon of rice oil or extra virgin olive oil 1 teaspoon of balsamic vinegar or rice. Vegetable and shrimp paella. – AFTER DINNER: 1 fruit to taste 1 fennel tea, star anise, mint, lime, chamomile, ginger.