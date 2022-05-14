Diet, how to lose weight quickly: the expert speaks

A lot of attention is often paid to one’s own body weight. Staying fit allows you to live better and healthier. However, it is not always possible to maintain the perfect line for personal characteristics and try to lose weight quickly.

The director professor of IULM Food Academyspecialist in Food science and dietetics, Nicola Sorrentinoadvises how to lose weight quickly time, without risking compromising health and physical well-being.

Lose weight in a short time: the diet to follow

Professor Nicola Sorrentino explains how it is possible to lose weight in a short time. Generally it is highly discouraged, but by paying the right attention and not exaggerating, you can lose weight quickly. In fact, it may happen that you have an imminent important event or you have to undergo an operation, so having a few pounds less is “necessary”.

Read also: Very white teeth: how to do it with a banana peel

It is good to specify that losing weight suddenly without keeping the situation under control is harmful to health. The correct diet brings right doses of proteins, vegetable fibers, water, fats, sugars, vitamins and minerals.

To be able to lose weight in a short time it will be enough decrease alcohol, sweets, cheeses, or fatty foodspreferring to them fruits and vegetablesespecially the latter being rich in fiber, vitamins, mineral salts, few calories and has a satiating effect that should not be underestimated.

Read also: Coffee: tumor alarm for those who drink it like this

During the day you could start with one healthy breakfast, as it is the most important meal that gives the right energy to start in the best way and breaks the fast of the night. You could take semi-skimmed milk or yogurt with 30 grams of cereal or 3 rusks. If you prefer savory, 1 slice of bread with smoked salmon, or turkey or ham.

For what concern lunch and dinner, you must never miss vegetables, being able to combine them in a meal with 2 potatoes, or with pasta or rice, preferably wholemeal. Or again, with eggs, fish or meat.

Read also: Lemon Can Ruin Your Teeth: What Many Don’t Know

For the mid-morning snacks And snack you could eat 10 almonds, 15 pistachios or 3 walnuts, but also a yogurt or a fruit so as to be able to get to the next meal. For the after dinner a square of dark chocolate or a herbal tea could end the day with a flourish.

Small tricks to follow concern the choice of meat, preferring the white one and the fish because of easy digestion and lean. Furthermore theoil even if healthy it is very caloric so it is preferable to use it only 2 tsp per day. Therefore, always pay attention to cooking and seasonings. Finally, very important, drink give 6 to 8 glasses of water per day and combine physical activity.

