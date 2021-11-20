DIET TO LOSE 2021 with the weekly diet -3 kg in 7 days!

Diet for weight loss with the weekly pattern that resets the biological clock in a balanced way. That is one weekly diet which is based on chronobiology. And it promises to deliver health and a healthy weight together. Respecting the times of the organism

There diet for weight loss of the watch is based on chronobiology. A field of biology that studies circadian rhythms. In other words, the times that the body should respect by following the alternation of light and dark »explains Dr. Carlotta Ruggiero, nutrition biologist and specialist in food sciences.

Indeed, it is as if our body has inside a clock. Which adjusts precisely with the brightness. And that marks the time for the production of the different hormones that stimulate the sense of hunger, sleep, blood pressure. And all physiological activities of a person.

Diet for weight loss: changing the routine hurts

“For the animal world, this watch cannot be changed. Man, on the other hand, can decide to change the rhythms. Changing the activities according to your needs »explains the nutritionist. Consequentially, he can eat at midnight or go to sleep at the dawn of the daya, a series of choices that are sometimes dictated by necessity. And that it is difficult to change.

Still, don’t respect the natural rhythms, in the long run, it can negatively affect health. Among the most common effects are insomnia, fatigue and digestive problems. But if this condition becomes everyday life, over the years it can lead to a premature aging of the organism. And to develop a series of more or less serious diseases.

WEEKLY DIET: THE 7-DAY MENU

MONDAY:

Breakfast, 7 am: green tea; 125 g of plain yogurt with 60 g of whole oats, 20 g of dried fruit and 50 g of blueberries. Snack, 10.30: fruit and vegetable extract. Lunch, 1 pm: 60 g of pasta and beans; cucumber salad dressed with a teaspoon of extra virgin olive oil. Snack at 16.30: 20 g of mixed dried fruit. Dinner, 7 pm: 180 g of baked salmon fillet cooked on a bed of potatoes; mixed salad dressed with a teaspoon of extra virgin olive oil and seeds.

TUESDAY:

Breakfast, 7 am: green tea; 2 slices of wholemeal bread with a layer of 100% sugar-free hazelnut cream; fresh raspberries. Snack, 10.30: fruit smoothie and soy milk. Lunch, 1 pm: 60 g of barley and chickpea salad; vegetables with a teaspoon of extra virgin olive oil. Snack at 16.30: 125 g of low-fat yogurt with cinnamon. Dinner, 7 pm: 150 g of skewers 6. of chicken, peppers and courgettes cooked on the grill; fennel and citrus salad.

WEDNESDAY:

Breakfast, 7 am: a cup of black coffee; 125 g of 2% Greek yogurt with whole barley and berries. Snack, 10.30: 20 g of mixed dried fruit. 6. Lunch, 1 pm: 60 g of pasta with broccoli, ricotta and pine nuts. Snack at 16.30: two apricots. Dinner, 7 pm: two fried eggs; spinach in a pan; two slices of wholemeal bread.