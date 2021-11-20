Health

DIET TO LOSE 2021 with the weekly diet -3 kg in 7 days!

Photo of James Reno James Reno7 hours ago
0 22 3 minutes read

Diet for weight loss with the weekly pattern that resets the biological clock in a balanced way. That is one weekly diet which is based on chronobiology. And it promises to deliver health and a healthy weight together. Respecting the times of the organism

There diet for weight loss of the watch is based on chronobiology. A field of biology that studies circadian rhythms. In other words, the times that the body should respect by following the alternation of light and dark »explains Dr. Carlotta Ruggiero, nutrition biologist and specialist in food sciences.

diet for weight loss weekly diet diet what to eat weight loss diet diet scheme online diet diet menu personalized diet online diet diet for weight loss

Indeed, it is as if our body has inside a clock. Which adjusts precisely with the brightness. And that marks the time for the production of the different hormones that stimulate the sense of hunger, sleep, blood pressure. And all physiological activities of a person.

Diet for weight loss: changing the routine hurts

“For the animal world, this watch cannot be changed. Man, on the other hand, can decide to change the rhythms. Changing the activities according to your needs »explains the nutritionist. Consequentially, he can eat at midnight or go to sleep at the dawn of the daya, a series of choices that are sometimes dictated by necessity. And that it is difficult to change.

Still, don’t respect the natural rhythms, in the long run, it can negatively affect health. Among the most common effects are insomnia, fatigue and digestive problems. But if this condition becomes everyday life, over the years it can lead to a premature aging of the organism. And to develop a series of more or less serious diseases.

Click below for the weekly diet ▼

WEEKLY DIET: THE 7-DAY MENU

MONDAY:

Breakfast, 7 am: green tea; 125 g of plain yogurt with 60 g of whole oats, 20 g of dried fruit and 50 g of blueberries. Snack, 10.30: fruit and vegetable extract. Lunch, 1 pm: 60 g of pasta and beans; cucumber salad dressed with a teaspoon of extra virgin olive oil. Snack at 16.30: 20 g of mixed dried fruit. Dinner, 7 pm: 180 g of baked salmon fillet cooked on a bed of potatoes; mixed salad dressed with a teaspoon of extra virgin olive oil and seeds.

TUESDAY:

Breakfast, 7 am: green tea; 2 slices of wholemeal bread with a layer of 100% sugar-free hazelnut cream; fresh raspberries. Snack, 10.30: fruit smoothie and soy milk. Lunch, 1 pm: 60 g of barley and chickpea salad; vegetables with a teaspoon of extra virgin olive oil. Snack at 16.30: 125 g of low-fat yogurt with cinnamon. Dinner, 7 pm: 150 g of skewers 6. of chicken, peppers and courgettes cooked on the grill; fennel and citrus salad.

WEDNESDAY:

Breakfast, 7 am: a cup of black coffee; 125 g of 2% Greek yogurt with whole barley and berries. Snack, 10.30: 20 g of mixed dried fruit. 6. Lunch, 1 pm: 60 g of pasta with broccoli, ricotta and pine nuts. Snack at 16.30: two apricots. Dinner, 7 pm: two fried eggs; spinach in a pan; two slices of wholemeal bread.

THURSDAY:

Breakfast, 7 am: a cup of barley coffee, 1 avocado sweet toast. Snack, 10.30 am: citrus juice. Lunch, 1.00 pm: 60 g of Venere rice with vegetables and steamed shrimps. Snack at 4.30 pm: 125 g of plain yogurt with 4 sliced ​​almonds. Dinner, 7 pm: 180 g of hake fillets baked in foil with cherry tomatoes and capers; mixed salad dressed with a teaspoon of extra virgin olive oil.

FRIDAY:

Breakfast, 7 am: a cup of tea; 125 g of porridge of oats, hazelnuts and fresh fruit. Snack, 10.30: fruit and vegetable extract. Lunch, 1 pm: bowl with 60 g of lentils, 40 g of brown rice and grilled aubergines, dressed with a teaspoon of extra virgin olive oil. Snack, 4.30 pm: raw carrots in sticks. Dinner, 7 pm: 150 g of grilled pork loin; Baked peppers.

SATURDAY:

Breakfast, 7 am: a cup of coffee; 125 g of white yogurt with wholemeal spelled, almonds and fresh peaches. Snack, 10.30: fruit smoothie and almond milk. Lunch, 1 pm: 60 g of chickpea hummus served with two slices of wholemeal bread and vegetable crudité. Snack, 4.30 pm: a sliced ​​peach with almond flakes. Dinner, 7 pm: 150 g of roast turkey; diced vegetables sautéed in a pan with a tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil.

SUNDAY:

Breakfast, 7 am: a cup of green tea; 2 slices of wholemeal bread with a thin layer of 100% fresh blueberry almond cream. Snack, 10.30: centrifuged fruit and vegetables. Lunch, 1 pm: 60 g of legume pasta with fresh cherry tomato sauce; julienne carrots seasoned with lemon juice. Snack, 4.30 pm: 125 g of low-fat white yogurt with cocoa. Dinner, 7 pm: 150 g of potato, green bean and octopus salad dressed with a teaspoon of extra virgin olive oil.

diet for weight loss weekly diet diet what to eat weight loss diet diet scheme online diet diet menu personalized diet online diet diet for weight loss

Style © RESERVED REPRODUCTION

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno7 hours ago
0 22 3 minutes read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

The health district after Covid. The Matera Charter arrives

3 weeks ago

The stars transformed by aesthetic medicine and plastic surgery

6 days ago

I don’t want to do anything: is it depression?

1 week ago

Here are the foods that would lower bad cholesterol, science says

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button