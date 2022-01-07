Diet to lose weight after the holidays 2022: how to lose 2kg a week

The purpose of facing one diet to lose weight immediately after the Christmas holidays it is certainly one of the most popular. In fact, beyond the aesthetic aspect – which is certainly a prime motive – it is important rebalance the organism put to the test from extremely elaborate meals, refined foods and loads of saturated fat.

Therefore we propose a weekly routine that provides for a low calorie intake that does not go beyond 1,200 daily calories, but which in the complex of all meals contains all the macronutrients necessary within the weekly diet in order to guarantee both weight loss but also overall well-being of the organism. With this diet it is possible lose up to 2kg in one week, obviously combining the right physical exercise.

MONDAY / Day 1

Breakfast: sugar-free green tea; 2 slices of toasted wholemeal bread with low-fat cheese, honey and 6-7 chopped pistachios; half a banana.

Snack: green tea; 1 apple.

Lunch: 60 g of wholemeal pasta with tomato and basil.

Snack: green tea; 1 kiwi.

Dinner: 150 g of grilled chicken breast; 200 g of steamed spinach.

* You can add extra virgin olive oil and grated lactose-free cheese as a condiment. About 3 teaspoons of oil a day to be divided between lunch and dinner, and 1 tablespoon of grated cheese to add to pasta dishes or baked vegetables.

TUESDAY / Day 2

Breakfast: 125 ml of semi-skimmed milk with 30 grams of whole grains; a cup of blueberries.

Snack: An orange juice.

Lunch: 60 g of brown rice with sautéed vegetables.

Snack: 8 almonds.

Dinner: 200 g of sea bass baked in foil; 80g of lettuce and radicchio.

WEDNESDAY / Day 3

Breakfast: green tea; 1 pancake with blueberry compote and 5-6 chopped hazelnuts.

Snack: 1 pear; green tea.

Lunch: 60 g of wholemeal spelled with courgettes.

Snack: 1 low-fat yogurt; green tea.

Dinner: 70 g of bresaola with rocket, lemon juice and 10 g of Grana cheese flakes.

THURSDAY / Day 4

Breakfast: 100 g of Greek yogurt with honey and 3-4 nuts; mixed fruit salad with lemon and cinnamon.

Snack: 1 slice of wholemeal bread with 2 slices of defatted raw ham.

Lunch: mixed legume soup.

Snack: 1 apple; green tea.

Dinner: 2 poached or soft-boiled eggs; 200 g of baked fennel au gratin.

FRIDAY / Day 5

Breakfast: green tea; a small toast with 20 g of cooked ham and 20 g of semi-seasoned cheese.

Snack: fruit salad with lemon and cinnamon.

Lunch: 60 g of quinoa with cherry tomatoes and diced tofu

Snack: 1 low-fat yogurt; green tea.

Dinner: 150 g of swordfish; 200 g of steamed broccoli.

SATURDAY / Day 6

Breakfast: 125 ml of kefir; 2 slices of toast; tomato salad and half an avocado.

Snack: 7-8 almonds; green tea.

Lunch: 60 g of couscous with sautéed mixed vegetables.

Snack: 1 grapefruit juice.

Dinner: 200 g of cottage cheese; 200 g of steamed carrots.

SUNDAY / Day 7

Brunch: tea or coffee; 2 scrambled eggs; 2 slices of toasted wholemeal bread with sugar-free fruit compote; 100 g of Greek yogurt with berries and chopped 3-4 almonds.

Snack: seasonal vegetable juice.

Dinner: vegetable soup with 20g of croutons and 30g of mature cheese.

