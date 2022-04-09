Dieting Eternally: Why Do Diets Fail?

Often there are patients who want to undergo liposuction, liposculpture, lipoabdominoplasty, but who are visibly overweight. We try to explain to these patients that surgery cannot and should not be interpreted as an alternative to diet and that collaboration is needed in order to obtain the good results that we all aim for, in the exclusive interest of the patient.

In order for these interventions to be carried out with maximum precision, safety and the possibility of success, the weight must be ideal or, at least, stabilized.

The problem is that many have a conflicting relationship with food and, when they are not suffering from a real eating disorder, they still have traits of absence of self-control in approaching food.

It is precisely for this reason that patients often think they can delegate entirely to us the task of making them obtain the results that they are not able to achieve independently. They ask us to make up for their form of “impotence”. They ask us to do everything for them.

Our task then becomes that of trying to create an effective therapeutic relationship and to help them help us and help each other, pass us the pun …

Basically, we must accompany them in overcoming the first preoperative phase: weight loss and reaching the ideal weight to support the plastic surgery or, even, not to have to support it anymore!

But why do diets often not work and do not guarantee a stable result over time?

The diet does not work because it is called a diet or, even worse, a diet …

The prohibition that echoes behind the word “diet” brings us immediately into an inner conflict, between the parts of the Self, to use psychological terms.

The mechanism that leads us to crave something forbidden is very ancient … Eve already experienced it when she bit the apple and we still know how much that veto had fueled the desire!

The problem behind the diet is that inner conflict is fought on the ground of guilt. Diet restriction is enforced by those parts of us that find fulfillment in the feeling of control.

Control, however, if experienced in an excessively rigid way from a psychological point of view, can lead to the rebellion of other parts of us, that is, those who, on the contrary, wish to free themselves from rigid and controlling instances.

The consequence is a vicious circle generated by the sense of guilt for having transgressed, which in turn generates feelings of inadequacy and defeat, which lead to binge eating, with an often self-punishing attitude.

The relationship with food

The relationship with food is something that is built from an early age. Food is not only nourishment for the body, but it also symbolically contains dynamics and psychological aspects that are often unconscious.

Much depends on how satisfying our affective relationship with the primary figures was or on how much this relationship has passed through mere care, with food for example, which for this reason may have been transformed into an element of compensation for experiences of emotional emptiness. Try to imagine a mother-child relationship where the feeding proposal has been a constant solution to the baby’s crying, even before real tuning with the baby’s needs took place: it will be easy to understand how the search for food is something that our brain he has learned to use as a consolation of emotional experiences with which we have not been used to coming into contact.

We do not go into the realm of what an eating disorder is, but in any case the relationship with food can be problematic for many.

Find the motivation

What can make the difference, to the point of putting the parts of us in agreement and avoiding the boycott, is moving forward with an intrinsic motivation. This must be based on a desire that rests on a broader personal well-being project. This desire must not be linked to the external eye and, rather, it is essential that it be moved by the pleasure deriving from the feeling of well-being linked to a certain type of diet.

In this regard, thinking about losing weight through an excessively restrictive diet, difficult to apply in the long term, can lead to vicious circles that result in the famous yo-yo effect, as well as cause impotence due to multiple missed opportunities to reach our goal of health.

If we have followed a diet a hundred times and regained the lost kilos a hundred times, wouldn’t it be appropriate to change our strategy?

Our advice is to find, rather, a food style suitable for us, which foresees that food can remain characterized by those very important aspects related to pleasure; to build, over time, a style of food that plans to indulge in experiences related to taste with profound indulgence.

What happens is that the link between nutrition and sense of guilt often leads to gulping down food, especially that considered prohibited, without giving ourselves the real opportunity to savor it, to allow ourselves the time it takes to create pleasure: a slice of cake savored by the beginning in the end will satisfy us enough. In this way, we can learn that it is no longer necessary to force ourselves to eat half of it, in a way that is not present to ourselves, not consciously, as if we were doing it with the intention of concealing our act from the most severe parts of us.

Mindfulness and mindful-eating

In this regard it can be very useful and interesting to apply mindfulness (practice of awareness) to food, through the so-called mindful-eating.

Mindfulness is a practice put in place by the molecular biologist Jon Kabat-Zinn. It derives from ancient oriental meditations and teaches us to become deeply aware of our mind. This is done through meditative techniques that induce attention to the present moment, deliberately and without judgment. It helps us to learn both to observe thoughts, emotions, and sensations as transient states, and to observe sensory, mental and emotional experiences without criticizing them.

For those who have some form of prejudice towards meditative techniques, it must be emphasized that there are numerous scientific publications in favor of mindfulness and mindful eating. In fact, they have attracted the attention of very important universities worldwide, which study them with great interest and have proven their effectiveness.

Through the application of the principles of mindful eating, you can learn to develop new resources and strategies not only to manage nervous hunger, binges and the fear of eating, but also in order to fully enjoy the sensory experience linked to eating.

Mindful eating can be approached through various books on the market, courses and workshops led by professionals who apply this practice (contact us if you would like some advice!).

A first experience with mindfulness is also possible through various applications that offer some specific audio guides for this type of meditation.

Developing the ability to remain anchored to the present moment, to the act of eating, through all the senses, can not only help us to abandon any form of rigid and punitive diet and to find the desired shape in a lasting way, but also to restore a relationship healthy with food, making all the parts of us coexist in our project of change: those that control and those that enjoy.