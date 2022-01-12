Dietrofront by Unicredit | Yes to Bitcoin, Ethereum and Cardano …

Unicredit, after the fuss that arose only a few days ago, retraces his steps and does so with a statement, pass us the joke, very Italian.

The group in fact speaks of misunderstandings and of communication errors, doing turn around compared to what he said only a few hours ago through his customer service. A situation that, besides the obvious gossip, certainly has something that deserves to be analyzed, much for the answer of Unicredit as such, as for what is not said and is not written.

Does Unicredit rethink it? No problem with Bitcoin, or …

Unicredit retraces its steps: but what does it mean exactly?

For those who have not followed the story from the beginning, it is good to do a little recap. As we have already written and commented a few days ago, the Unicredit customer service claimed that transfers to exchange and towards others hub for the purchase of cryptocurrencies could lead to the closure of the account. All this by virtue of one internal policy, never included in contracts and never discussed with customers.

Something that had made more than a few faces turn up even among the aficionados of the group, for news that has bounced around the four corners of the web and also abroad, for a very bad overall figure of the banking group which is among the most powerful and richest in Italy.

A movement of opinion, an incredible noise about the main ones social network and also in the main newspapers, which however forced the group to retrace his steps – and to do it with a official press release which is clearly a turn around, at least in words.

Italian Bank Unicredit said it will ban accounts trading in #Bitcoin or crypto. 🤌 Mamma mia, enjoy being poor! – Bitcoin Archive 🗄🚀🌔 (@BTC_Archive) January 10, 2022

In a nutshell, the group, as can be read from the press release that we report below, confirms that it does not have active investments in the sector of cryptocurrencies, as well as clarifying his position on the possibility of buying Bitcoin and the others cryptocurrencies.

We confirm that UniCredit does not currently engage in any cryptocurrency investing business. However, it should be clarified that UniCredit absolutely does not inhibit its customers buying and selling transactions in virtual currencies, without prejudice to the recommendations on the risks associated with these instruments. We apologize for any misunderstanding. “

A position that made some people smile, others laugh and, in any case, insult a significant part of those who had taken part in the protests. Because wanting to be meticulous in our wonderful Italian language, it has never been said that UniCredit inhibits transactions. What customer service said a few days ago is that such transactions could have led to an account being closed or blocked.

All back? Maybe not

It is worth remembering that they also keep getting there reports of disservices on UniCredit related to operations towards exchange, as we can read in the tweets we attach.

A shame what unicredit is doing – Francesco (@ Frances57054381) January 12, 2022

Certainly situations to be verified and which cannot put an end to the story, but which offer space for a bit of disbelief regarding what is stated by UniCredit with its latest official statement.

All this while the world, on balance, can beautifully ignore the decisions of UniCredit. The crypto sector today sees Bitcoin, but also Ethereum And Cardano on good levels of recovery, a sign that perhaps it is UniCredit having to worry about the future and not the crypto world.

Discuss it with UniCredit? Why not?

We are obviously open to any kind of public discussion with UniCredit, certain of the fact that the Bank will also clarify its position effectively, or by removing any type of obstacle to the trading or topurchase from cryptocurrencies of its customers.

Customers who are, until proven otherwise, the owners of the money they earned first and paid later. We will remain vigilant in monitoring such behaviors, being able only to cheer for the freedom anyone to buy the financial securities and crypto-assets they prefer, without a mere custodian having to question the free choices of the customer.