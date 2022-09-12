Diets that seem healthy but are dangerous

Changes in daily routines, schedules, and Feeding Habits they cause an average of two to three kilos to gain weight between July and August. These are months in which, especially during the holidays, alcohol intake increases, people eat away from home more often and treats in the form of ice cream, sweets or soft drinks are more frequent. Also, about 30% of people exercise less.

so when it comes September and the return to the routine there are not a few people who want to get rid of those extra kilos quickly. That’s when they come to the calls ‘miracle diets’which are not only not good for your health, but can also cause the so-called ‘rebound effect’.

Most of these types of diets are characterized by an intake of low calories for several days or weeks that cause sudden weight loss, endangering our health. Some of the most frequent are, as explained by the experts at Nutritienda.com, the hypocaloric, those of a single food, the exclusive ones, the so-called ‘blood group’ or the hyperproteic. Let’s see the characteristics of each of them:

Hypocaloric diets

Low-calorie diets suggest eating 500 kcal or even less, spread throughout the day. Its effects are very harmful to health (they weaken the immune system and increase the chances of getting sick) if they are maintained for a long period of time. In fact, experts say that it is difficult to consume all the nutrients that are needed in a diet that includes less than 1,300 kcal (from healthy foods) per day.

Sirt Food Diet

She is famous for being the one that followed the singer Adele to lose weight. It is characterized by being a hypocaloric regimen that is also accompanied by the practice of exercise and that, as a hallmark, includes the predominance of foods that stimulate the formation of sirtuins. Sirtuins are proteins present in cells that have enzymatic activity, according to Dr. Domingo Carrera, a specialist in nutrition at the Medical-Surgical Center for Digestive Diseases (CMED). The diet has three phases: the first is for three days and in that period of time 1,000 calories are eaten, spread over a solid meal and three vegetable shakes. In the second phase the calories increase to 1,500 and another solid food is added, but the shakes are maintained. In the third phase, which is maintenance, the calories are increased to 1,800 and a third solid meal is added, also maintaining the shakes. As it is a hypocaloric diet during the first phase, it is common to lose muscle and feel weak, dizzy, hair loss, dry skin or brittle nails

One-food diets

They are based on a specific food, from chicken to egg, going through those that immediately become fashionable, which are those based on vegetables or fruits such as apples, artichokes or pineapples, which can cause a nutritional deficit. . This type of diet can cause deficiency states and can even lead to anemia, intestinal problems, irritability, hair loss and weakening of the nails, dry skin and anxiety.

Exclusionary diets (foods or food groups)

In this type of diet, a group such as carbohydrates is excluded, without differentiating between those that are more or less adequate. What happens with this formula is that bad cholesterol is increased and other nutrients associated with carbohydrates from fruits or whole grains such as fiber, vitamins and minerals are lost.

Diets based on blood group

It’s unbelievable, but true. There is still a belief that you have to consume specific foods depending on the blood group to which you belong, so that those with type O should eat meat and avoid dairy, those with A should avoid meat and eat more fish, and those with Group B would hardly have any restrictions. However, this formula has no scientific basis and is not something that should be followed.

High protein diet

It consists of eating all the proteins you want, avoiding taking carbohydrates, and even, in the most radical versions, it is proposed to also eliminate vegetables and fruits. Weight is lost quickly because protein fills you up and your body gets energy by burning stored fat. That is, the body goes into ketosis. However, the body tends to become dehydrated and the bones can become decalcified. In addition, kidney stones can occur and, due to an increased consumption of purines, there is a risk of diseases such as gout. Renal, hepatic and endocrine functions are also altered, producing a hormonal alteration.

For his part, Doctor Carlos Jaramillo, functional doctor, expert in metabolism, nutrition and biochemistry and author of the guide ‘How’, adds these two diets that also seem dangerous:

‘If it fits your macros’ diet

Or “while you are inside your macros”. This means that a person can eat any type of carbohydrate, fat or protein as long as it is within their macros. This what you can do is two people eat the same amount of calories, the same amount of macros, but one eats good quality protein, fats and carbohydrates, and the other eats sugars with inflammatory oils and low quality protein, believe they are doing the same thing when they are not. That’s a mistake and it’s dangerous.

orthorexia

It is a form of eating disorder that makes people disguise a fear disorder under a supposed knowledge, perfection, guide and perfect, strict and exact management of food. The problem is that they can become strict and radical with any of the formulas they adopt, that is, if it is veganism they do it in its most radical version, if it is vegetarianism it happens exactly the same and if they choose ketogenic diets they behave the same way or in a super strict macro balance or doing a strict caloric deficit.

Change diet for better habits One of the keys to knowing if a diet suits us or not is to ask ourselves if we could maintain that type of diet in the long term, not only without health risks, but also finding ourselves with energy and in good shape. If the answer is negative, it is more than likely that this dietary approach is not appropriate. If you want to lose weight, the first thing to do is run away from any quick and miraculous method that ensures you reach your goals in a short time. “The main thing is to return to our previous habits, in the event that they were healthy and otherwise put ourselves in the hands of a dietitian-nutritionist who helps us and teaches us to have a healthy diet,” explains Miguel López, dietitian-nutritionist and researcher at the Food Sciences Research Institute (CIAL). Likewise, he recalls the importance of performing physical exercise, ideally guided by a professional so that it suits us as best as possible. “Rest is also essential. In this sense, maintaining good sleep hygiene is essential to achieve an improvement in body composition and mental health », he concludes.

In short, any ‘miracle diet’ is harmful to health, not only because of the ‘rebound effect’ it generates, but also because it can also cause serious health problems such as muscle loss, impact on bone health, hormonal changes, liver problems and kidney, increased stress and anxiety, increased probability of suffering from cardiovascular diseases, it may even be the prelude to suffering a teating disorder and many other problems caused by a fluctuation in weight in such a short time and by the lack of nutrients

