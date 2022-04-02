Differences, advantages and which one to use

It is also a type of photography that cannot be achieved or conceived without a photographic film, negative or reel that we need to be able to make and save the images. This reel can be in color or black and white. The film we use in analog photography has a specific sensitivity that can be 100, 200, 400 ISO and the higher the sensitivity, the less light the image needs for details to be appreciated. In digital photography, the ISO varies from one photo to another that you change from the camera settings or it simply changes automatically in the case of having the “auto” mode activated, but in analog photography it depends on the reel you have inside the device and the needs of the photographs you are going to take at that time. For example, we use fast movies with ISO400 or more when we are looking to photograph moving objects or when we are looking to shoot on cloudy days in low light.

Origins of analog photography and changes

Although the origins of photography date back to the 16th century and it was not until around 1820 that photographs began to be taken “as such” through the daguerreotype of Louis Daguerre (considered to be the promoter of this) It was from the 20th century onwards that photographs became popular, especially thanks to photojournalism in war conflicts or with artists like Robert Doisneau, Robert Frank, Henri Cartier-Bresson or with Endre Ernö Friedmann and Gerda Taro (together, Robert Capa)

In the following years photography became popular, compact cameras from manufacturers such as Kodak, Olympus…

Analog photography today

Today we can take pictures of excellent quality with a mobile phone, a compact camera, a reflex. It is common in professional uses such as photojournalism, photographic reports of weddings or baptisms or photo sessions. But analog photography continues to exist and is becoming popular among young people who rescue this type of shooting as art, as an experience that goes further and that not only allows us that “vintage touch” but also allows us to experiment with unique creations thanks to developed , to plastic lenses, to double exposure.

Analog photography is a fashion that has returned and young people look for reels in specialized stores where the demand has increased to shoot betting on nostalgia, for an attractive result, for something much more complex than pressing the button on the phone and shooting. Something that goes beyond quantity and is committed to the quality of taking unique shots that are not easy to achieve for people who were born in times of digital cameras, of SD cards.

digital photography

Digital photography, as its name suggests, consists of obtaining images using a digital process without the need for a chemical process in a laboratory. Digital cameras stand out because we can see the results of the photos taken instantly on a screen (at least in most current cameras) and practically all allow the option of transferring them to a computer or to a mobile phone through a cable or some type of wireless connection.

What is it and what advantages does it have?

Compared to analog photography there are many advantages. The first is that it is more easy: we do not depend on a reel, on the development. This also makes it cheaper because we do not need photographic rolls and we have a greater number of options to shoot without having to pay for developing them. In addition, the storage is much larger and this is one of the main advantages: we can have thousands of photos on a small SD or microSD card versus the less than 50 we could have on a roll as well as being able to play with formats, with image compression, etc. We can shoot more and cheaper.

Another advantage of digital photography as we know it today is that it is easier. Getting a good result in analog photography is not suitable for everyone, but digital cameras offer us an automatic mode that makes the adjustments for us without us having to do anything except shoot. Or, more professional in the case of experts who have much more information or settings for the image.

Origin and history

The first digital cameras arrived in the seventies but they did not become popular until years later. The first digital camera was from Kodak and created by Steve Sasson. It was large and very poor quality (less than 0.01 megapixels) A camera that weighed more than three kilos, took black and white photos and stored them temporarily. But from there, they got better.

During the eighties other Sony or Fuji models arrived that bet on magnetic disks or huge memory cards. In the 1990s, the first digital cameras began to be marketed, coexisting with analog ones and still very different from what we know today: we could hardly make 10 or 20 photos on a card, the quality was very low and the models were expensive and scarce.

News of digital photography

Today we can find digital cameras of all prices, of all types and of all sizes. We can have quality reflex or mirrorless cameras but there are also compact ones for less than 50 euros with screens that allow us to see the photographs taken and with support for an SD card in which we can store up to hundreds of images without having to change them. There are cameras for children, underwater cameras, sports cameras…

Digital photography is part of our daily lives and there are many different models or types of cameras from SLR or DSLR cameras for professionals or lovers of this art, more compact and lighter mirrorless cameras, compact digital cameras for all audiences and to take anywhere, etc.

What differences are there? Which camera is better?

Is it better to use an analog or digital camera? Depends. It depends on the use, the person, the knowledge, the intention. It is obvious that in the 21st century the use of digital photography is fully extended and even a four or five year old child knows how to shoot with one of these devices. The main advantage is that we don’t have to get it right the first time, we can repeat the photo as many times as we want, they hardly take up space on a computer or even in the cloud and it is cheap in the long run because we only have to have one card that we will empty.

When is an analog camera worth it? For photography lovers, for all those who not only want to take photos as a souvenir or for fun, but also to experiment both with the act of taking it and developing it. We can change reel or film depending on the type of image, we can try filters or double exposure. We can achieve a more striking and different effect but almost always as a hobby rather than on a practical level or on a day-to-day basis. It may be more original but it is not for everyone: it is more expensive, more difficult and more special.