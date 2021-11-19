differences and exclusive Pokémon – Nerd4.life

As per tradition, the remakes of the two fourth generation Pokémon games also have differences between one version and another. Let me be clear, nothing that significantly affects the adventure or the gaming experience as a whole, but it is good to have a clear idea before choosing which of the two versions to buy. What really makes one game unique compared to the other is the presence of a good number of exclusive Pokémon, a particularly important element for those who want to complete the Pokédex at 100% or want to create their own “dream team” with certain creatures.

In this guide by Pokémon Shining Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl we will explain the differences and we will list the Exclusive Pokémon of each version.

Don’t worry, Pikachu is featured in both Pokémon Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl

Both Pokémon Shining Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl have a good number of unique creatures that cannot be caught in the other version. For example, only in Shining Diamond can you get a Larvitar and make it evolve into a very powerful Tyranitar, while Bagon, Shelgon and Salamence are only present in Shining Pearl.

When it comes to exclusive creatures, however, the differences that matter most to most players are the Legendaries. Obviously the two Pokémon on the cover, Dialga and Palkia, are present only in one of the two versions. Specifically, Dialga only appears in the Pokémon Shining Diamond, while Palkia appears only in Pokémon Shining Pearl. But that’s not all.

Once you become a Sinnoh League Champion you will be able to access the Rosa Rugosa Park, an unprecedented location introduced exclusively with the fourth generation remakes, where you will meet Legendary Pokémon, some of which are exclusive to one version or the other. Specifically, in Shining Diamond you can get Ho-Oh and the trio of the legendary Beasts of Johto, namely Raikou, Entei and Suicune. In the Shining Pearl, however, there are Lugia and the trio of the legendary birds of Kanto, namely Zapdos, Moltres and Articuno.

If your goal is to complete the Pokédex to 100%, you can get the Pokémon absent in your version through the trade with other players or possibly importing them with the Pokémon Home service, which however will be available for Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl only during the course of 2022.

Below you will find thelist of exclusive Pokémon by Diamante Lucente and Perla Splendente, based on official information and those shared online by those who already have the two games and by data miner. We believe the list is reliable, but we will make changes in the next few days if necessary.

Pokémon exclusive to Shining Diamond

Pokémon exclusive to Shining Pearl