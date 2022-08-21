differences between narcotics that have broken consumption records

Opioids come from poppy plants, while opioids are made in the laboratory.

With all opiates and opioids, the dose is a key point, since the more doses, the greater the chance of harmful side effects. Photo: Shutterstock.

Opiates and opioids are very similar, however, their origins are different, since the former come from poppy plants, that is, they are natural compounds, while opioids are produced in whole or in part in laboratories.

These terms are often used in similar ways, but they do not mean the same thing. Both are narcotics, meaning they induce drowsiness or numbness, and many opiates and opioids also cause feelings of euphoria.

Many people use the term “opioids” to refer to all opiates and opioids, yet each encompasses different types of medications that are widely used by the world population.

opiates

Opioids are derived from opium poppies (Papaver somniferum). The main ones include:

Morphine: a prescription pain reliever used to treat pain acute and chronic from moderate to severe.

Codeine: used to treat pain mild to moderate and also diarrhea. It is worth mentioning that it is sometimes mixed with other over-the-counter pain relievers, such as acetaminophen, cough syrup, and cold medications.

Opium: It is made from poppy latex, a milky substance. This sticky, smelly gum is sometimes eaten as is, made into a powder or syrup that is smoked, or made into lozenges or added to beverages.

opioids

Opioids can be semi-synthetic or synthetic. Semi-synthetics are produced in a laboratory using opiates, and synthetics are laboratory-made substances that act on the body’s opioid receptors to produce the same effects as opiates.

Examples of semi-synthetic opioids include:

Oxycodone: It is chemically similar to morphine and is used to treat pain moderate to severe acute, and is usually mixed with other medications to relieve pain pain.

Heroin: is a substance made from morphine. People inject it, snort it, or smoke it.

hydrocodone: It is similar to oxycodone, but is prescribed primarily to treat pain moderate to severe that is long-lasting, such as pain of cancer.

hydromorphone: It is chemically related to morphine, but it is much more powerful and is used for pain moderate to severe that does not respond to less potent opioids.

oxymorphone: it is a powerful opioid similar to morphine, it is used only for the pain moderate to severe chronic

Methadone: Like other opioids, methadone is prescribed to treat painbut is also used with counseling and other therapies in the physician-assisted treatment of opioid use disorder.

Fentanyl: It is estimated to be 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine and is used to treat pain intense after surgery or to treat people with pain who have tolerance to other opioids. It comes in various forms, including pills, patches, or injections.

Tramadol: Sold under the brand name Ultram, tramadol is used for the pain moderate to intense.

All opioids and opiates are controlled substances in the United States due to their high potential for misuse and risk of dependence, although some may carry more risk due to their potency. When used under medical supervision, opioids and opiates can be a safe and effective tool for pain control. pain.

But with all opiates and opioids, including synthetic and semi-synthetic ones, the dose is a key point, since the higher the dose, the greater the chance of harmful side effects, in addition to overdose.

What happens to the fentanyl?

Due to recent increases in overdose deaths related to synthetic opioids such as fentanyl, it can be assumed that synthetic opioids are inherently dangerous. But most opioid-related deaths involve illegally manufactured fentanyl, which is different from pharmaceutical fentanyl.

Pharmaceutical Fentanyl is manufactured in strictly regulated laboratories and comes accurately labeled with dosage information and directions for use. When used correctly, it can be a tool to control the pain intense.

Illegally manufactured fentanyl, on the other hand, comes from unregulated sources. It is available in pill, liquid, and powder forms, usually without any information about its strength or dosage guidelines. In some cases, it is added to other drugs, including other illegally manufactured opioids and cocaine, without users knowing.

Because fentanyl is potent, taking even a small amount without medical supervision can lead to an overdose.

