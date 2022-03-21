Differences between opal and quartz roller

If there is a favorite beauty gadget in the whole world, it is the facial roller. Its ease of use, its wide range of prices and its benefits have undoubtedly made it a staple in daily skin routines. But if we loop the loop, which one do we opt for? Because if until now you only knew jade or quartz rollers, ice rollers or gua sha, another new candidate has arrived: the opal roller.

The roller has carved out a niche for itself among celebrities and influencers. There is not a free name that does not use it: from the Kardashians to the Crawfords through Jessica Alba or even Meghan Markle, who has also confessed to being a fan of this accessory on occasion.

Its benefits are well known: it is the ideal accessory for a good facial massage and a massage on the face has immediate direct benefits. Improves the appearance of the skin, its condition, activates circulation, helps reduce eye bags, releases muscle tension and improves luminosity. Instant good face.

It is also perfect for enhancing the subsequent action of any facial treatment, as it prepares the skin for better absorption of cosmetic active ingredients.

The differences

Since the facial roller became one of the favorite accessories, a wide range of options has emerged. You already know the famous jade or quartz roller (from pink to white quartz). And now, a new candidate has arrived to drive you crazy, especially the most “mystical”: the opal roller.

What sets you apart from others? The action on the skin will be the same: luminosity, activation and a good face. It works just like the rest. Now, the opal in this case is considered one of the most powerful and magical stones there is.

It has a good mystical pass: those who believe in this magical universe, choose the opal in their “magic balls” because they hold it responsible for inducing psychic and mystical visions and even attribute properties that appeal directly to the stimulation of creativity, helping to express the true self of each person.

On a psychological level, opal is considered to be a stone that enhances self-esteem and is emotionally related to love.

Yes, of course they have not hesitated to launch the opal roller in brands such as You Are The Princess with references like Mystic Skin Roller.

The opal (just like the rest of the stones), helps in a roller to strengthen the capillaries, to oxygenate the cells and reduce expression lines. This favors the drainage of liquids that cause inflammation, such as in the area around the eye. It improves elasticity and firmness and can be used by all skin types, either on dry skin or in the routine, to enhance the treatment.

how to use

Remember the key areas: eye contour area, cheekbones, barcilla and forehead. Massage by rolling the roller in upward movements, from inside to outside. Use it gently also around the neck. Massage the skin without squeezing or mistreating it, simply by gently sliding the roller.

To enhance the magical effects of opal

This, as a simple mystical reference. There are those who take care of a stone as special as the opal in a different way, that is, “they activate it”. Activating a precious stone favors the benefits at the psychic level. To activate the opal, place it in cool mineral water for a couple of hours under the moonlight.

And to prevent it from cracking, you can hydrate it every month, putting it in a closed box with cotton and a few drops of water for several hours.

Whether you’re a life mystic or not, keep one handy. It may not make you see the future, but a good face, sure. Magic, science, cosmetics… call it x.





