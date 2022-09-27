differences between the DART mission with Armageddon and other disaster movies – FayerWayer

Finally, dart crashed into the asteroid Dimorphos, in the first planetary defense test in human history. Quite a success of POT, together with other international agencies. And many did not miss the opportunity to compare it with Armageddon and other disaster movies.

What are the main differences?

The most important is that Dimorphos, located 11 million kilometers from our planet, He was no danger to us. What was done this Monday was just a test, facing events of greater importance that may happen in the future.

This is how NASA’s DART Mission was carried out

The ship DART (Double Asteroid Redirection Test, or Double Asteroid Redirection Test, for its acronym in English) It was a box with dimensions of 1.2 x 1.3 x 1.3 meters, from which other structures extended, giving it a final size of 1.8 meters wide, 1.9 meters long and 2.6 meters high.

collided with the asteroid Dimorphos, of 160 meters, (passing the side of Didymos) at 6.1 kilometers per second, with a weight at the moment of impact of 570 kilograms.

DART spent 10 months flying in space, until crashing into the asteroid. NASA researchers expected the impact to shorten Dimorphos’s orbit by about 1%, about 10 minutes. They soon hope to know precisely how far the rock has drifted.

The spacecraft featured the Didymos asteroid and reconnaissance camera for optical navigation, DRACO, along with a guidance, navigation and control system that worked with real-time autonomous navigation algorithms.

What other differences can be found between DART with Armageddon and other science fiction movies?

Armageddon (1998)

Let us remember that in Armageddon (1998), starring Bruce Willis and starring Michael Bay, the plot is that a huge asteroid threatens Earth.

The group led by Willis worked with oil rig drillers, and was sent into space to drill into the surface and destroy it with a nuclear bomb.

The astronauts circled the Moon and positioned themselves at the back of the asteroid, ready to fall on it, but they did not do it in the specific place, but one more distant. After moving, they reach the place. And after a series of incidents, they fulfill their objective: destroy the asteroid, but at the cost of their lives.

Deep Impact (1998)

In Deep Impact (1998), with Téa Leoni, Robert Duvall, Morgan Freeman and Elijah Wood, among other protagonists, and directed by Mimi Leder, the situation was similar: a comet (in this case) that will hit the Earth.

However, in the first instance the mission does not work, since the explosion caused by the astronauts divides the comet in two, the same bound for our planet. The smallest fragment falls over the Atlantic, generating a megatsunami that kills millions of people.

the biggest piece is destroyed thanks to the sacrifice of the astronauts, who crashed their ship against him, saving humanity.

Don’t Look Up (2021)

The most recent film with the same theme is Don’t Look Up, of 2021, with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence as protagonists. It is a satirical comedy that focuses on the position of astronomers and politicians in the face of the imminent destruction of the Earth by a comet.

The United States sends nuclear weapons to deflect the comet, but the mission is aborted when it is learned that the element contains billions of dollars in rare earths. They try to break it to take advantage of its minerals: no success.

The rock shatters the Earth, but a part of humanity goes to an alien planet, 22,740 years later, with unexpected luck. In a post-credits scene, it is seen that there are people who survive in debris raised to the atmosphere.

As we have seen, totally and completely different from reality with DART.