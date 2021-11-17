“Different green passes for vaccinated and non vaccinated and access to restaurants, cinemas and gyms only for the immunized”: Antonella Viola’s idea on Sky

“The idea is to have two types of green pass“, In the wake of what is already happening in Germany” one for the vaccinated, which can be valid with the rules we have now, and one, instead, for unvaccinated people, so the tampon you need to go to work but not to go to restaurants, bars, cinemas, the gym “. This is the idea proposed to Good morning on Sky Tg24 by Antonella Viola, immunologist and professor of General Pathology at the University of Padua. “In all these places it should, at this moment, there be a greater restriction allowing access only to those who are vaccinated, ”he added. “A sort of super green pass? Yes. In my opinion – he continued – this could be the right way “. While on the non-imposition of a new lockdown “I agree, we do not have the numbers of Austria, and it would be seen with anger and as a new breakdown within the country. But something needs to be done because the numbers are rising and it is clear that it is the unvaccinated who create a problem “.