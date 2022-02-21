Different personalities react positively to the border wall in Dajabón

Around 1:30 in the afternoon, President Luis Abinader is scheduled to give the first symbolic picaso for the construction of the border wall between the Dominican Republic and Haiti in the province of Dajabon.

However, while the president arrives at the border town from Punta Cana, where he had another activity, several authorities and political personalities have already made an appearance at the place where the event will take place, and when approached by the media they gave their opinion. regarding the construction of the perimeter fence.

One of them was the vice president of the Progressive National Force (FNP), Pelegrín Castillo, who declared that the construction of the border wall in the community of Dajabón is a sign that there is no Dominican solution to the crisis in Haiti.

“This is a transcendental and historical event that sends a message to the international community that there is no Dominican solution to the Haitian crisis; this is a border with a failed state and this is a principle to order the border, because a country that It does not have a secure border, it does not have a secure field. It is a first step that has to be followed by many others so that the island stabilizes, “said Castillo.

The president of the Possible Country party, Milton Morrison, expressed himself in the same vein, considering that this wall contributes to “separate” the Dominican Republic from Haiti.

“President Luis Abinader has been emphatic in a very clear way and that is also the position of Possible Country, that the international community has to help him, countries like the United States, Canada, France; because the Haitian issue is not a Dominican problem, there is no Dominican solution for that,” Morrison said.

Senator for Dajabón, David Sosa added that the construction of the wall is a start to regulate the control of migration in the border area.

“The wall can be a start to control this disorder, but it can also help to protect cattle and improve trade here in Dajabón,” added Sosa.

Last Friday, the United Nations (UN) presented a report stating that “Violence continues to plunge Haiti into anarchy and pain.”

The Republic of Haiti has been in a socio-political crisis since last July, when the then president in office, Jovenel Moise, was assassinated; Since then, the gangs have remained in control of certain urban sectors of that country.

The extension of the border between the Dominican Republic and Haiti is about 380 kilometers and, according to the announcement made by the president on February 27, 2021, the wall will be double in the most critical places of the border.