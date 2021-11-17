differently programmed production and restart of this social safety net. Here are the latest news

We receive and publish the Press release of FIM, FIOM, UILM, FISMIC, UGL, AQCF on Stellantis.

“It was held today the meeting between Stellantis and the trade unions, in relation to the restart of the Solidarity Contract, social safety net tool, already used from 1st August, following theagreement signed on June 25th; tool unfortunately suspended in the months of September and October, due to the global semiconductor crisis, which did not allow, given the enormous problem of impact on current production.

In today’s meeting, the company in communicating that the semiconductor crisis persists, albeit to a lesser extent, it revealed the possibility of being able to plan the productions differently and at the same time to be able reactivate the CDS, as per repeated trade union requests, with a percentage of 60%, obviously with slightly higher coverage than the previous agreement, to avoid sudden stops with shock absorber replacements.

At the same time the unions have claimed and obtained:

the full reconfirmation of the entire industrial plan, as envisaged and established in the agreement of 25 June 2021, which sees Melfi as the first Italian plant in the production of electric cars;

the fair and equitable rotation of workers;

the reconfirmation of the accrual of monthly accruals for all workers.

In the face of the reopening of the CDS we hope, without prejudice to the positivity of the reconfirmation of the industrial plan for the Melfi site, that it can be sustained with the procurement of semiconductors so that you give work and employment continuity for all workers.

However, to ensure that the reorganization of Melfi proceed at best and fairly, it is necessary find the right technical solutions, but above all of remodeling of the work so that the single enhanced line can guarantee the right solutions from the point of view of safety and ergonomics of workstations, as well as the implementation of the battery assembly areas foreseen in the plan“.

