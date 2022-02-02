“Difficult seasons at Juventus. Staying with Rangers? Don’t think …

After a first part of the season on the edge of Juventus, Aaron Ramsey moved to Scotland.

The Welshman was loaned for six months by the Juventus club to Rangers Glasgow, on the last day of the winter market.





“The negotiation was a bit nervous. Happy to be here”

“The move was a bit nervous. There are details that needed to be sorted out between the clubs, small changes here and there, but in the end I’m just happy that we managed to do it. I’ve had a few conversations with ds Wilson and the coach over the past week, and I was very excited and eager to get here. I’m just glad that everything went smoothly on Monday and to be here “, Like this Aaron Ramsey to Sky Sports.





The midfielder then spoke of the experience to Juventus: “During my career I have played many games and the last two seasons have been a bit difficult due to the lack of continuity. There have been some setbacks, but this is now the past. There is no hard feelings, everything was agreed upon and it was pretty straightforward so I can only really say thank you to everyone for my time at Juventus. I am looking forward to this challenge: I hope to be able to get back in shape as quickly as possible and to be able to show again what I am capable of. “





On the possible stay at Rangers also next season: “I don’t want to look too far into the future. Now I’m here and I’m happy. I think this is a great opportunity for me to get back in shape and enjoy my football. Playing for a great team like this will be great and I hope they are months of great success. Then what happens will happen, I watch one day at a time and hope to have happy memories here. “