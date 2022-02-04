difficult to find for much longer

The availability of PS5 worries Sony and not a little. Unfortunately the company is in difficulty, it will be increasingly difficult to find it

Unfortunately the Playstation world suffers another very strong blow. By now the availability of PS5 seems to be unable to increase and meet the market demand, Sony is very worried. More and more they want her but the company fails to keep up with requests. And it seems that the situation is not destined to improve.

There shortage of chips to build the hardware is felt more and more. In fact, Sony, after evaluating and analyzing the quarter relating to the sales of the Playstation 5, has decided to lower its forecasts with regard to sales for the next period. It is a very important decision and one that makes us understand the difficulty in which the company is struggling. There PS5 continues to churn out respectable exclusivesbut unfortunately its lack is a not insignificant problem.

Sony still lacking with the Ps5: the near future of the console

It also comes a very interesting indie project to broaden the future of next-gen. Sony’s balance sheet as of December 31, recorded for his games and network services division a turnover of 7.09 billion dollars. Certainly an important figure, but lower than last year. In fact, last year, Sony reaches 7.703 billion dollars. The sale of hardware, then, is the one that makes itself felt the most.

In fact, it has gone from 2.94 billion dollars to 2.28. Hiroki Totoki, Sony’s chief financial officer, said component suppliers due to the dire chip shortage cannot keep up with the high market demand for PS5. Unfortunately, he also claims that this situation will only do that worsen in the coming months. He also added that if demand for PS5 doesn’t seem to suffer from the pandemic and shortages, something will change.

They don’t know exactly how it can move until the close of the second quarter set for March 31st. However, to conclude, it revealed that Sony has lowered its forecast regarding 6% game sales, precisely because of this deficiency. Obviously they have also adjusted the game with regard to the console itself in terms of sales.