“Difficult to keep family and cinema” – Corriere.it

“That woman is a thousand miles away from me. And I could never do his job as a detective, ”says Kate Winslet of her new character. Talk to her by clicking on a link. Beautiful, without makeup, the computer does not hide her porcelain skin and, despite the distance, her straight nature. She is the protagonist of the thriller “Mare of Easttown”, the seven-episode series of HBO (the actress returns to TV ten years after Mildred Pierce) which will be broadcast from April 18 in the USA and soon after in Italy, on Sky and Now Tv. “I am a detective who lives in a small community, of which we tell the dark side: it is the past that defines the present, the importance of the family and past dramas that define who we are today “.

The family dynamics … «They are relevant, it is difficult to live alongside to that woman, she has an ex-husband, she has failed in several fields. But try to get out of it. Here, this is something that happened to me too. It is difficult for her to keep everything together, the sense of family, private problems and the responsibilities of her profession ». Mare Sheehan’s life begins to fall apart as she investigates a murder. “I, as a detective, would be a mess. I empathize more with the scenes where I have a beer in the pub ». And smiles. Here is the real Kate Winslet, used to telling herself without filters, so much so that she once said that “to do this job in a credible way you have to give a damn what people think, be willing to appear stupid, to walk around naked in front of people that you have never met before and that maybe you will never meet again ».





At 15 he worked in a pastry shop near London and with pay she took the train to audition in the city, because in her family as a child she knew what it means to have little money to do the shopping. Seven years later (he was 22 and in October he will be 46), he starred in the third grossing in the history of cinema (Titanic, a “shipwreck” worth 2 billion and 187 million dollars at the box office) becoming the actress most envied by teen-agers pairing with Leo DiCaprio: “We both started very early, learning on the field as self-taught, there is a great understanding between us “.

An artist who has collected seven Oscar nominations and a statuette (The Reader); a woman who has charted her own course by not being crushed by the Hollywood rules on thin actresses, fighting against the dictatorship of thinness. The obsession with glamor magazines: how you lost weight; how you got fat. She says that the obsession with her line is from certain media, she is happy as she is, she feels great in her body. Three husbands (the second was director Sam Mendes) and as many children. And he would never give up a glass of good wine.

Becoming a cop on a set? “Before the shoot, I had a real one policewoman who helped me. And I’ve seen real crime shows on TV. We were interested in representing a detective from a small reality, where everyone knows each other. But I avoided thinking of other film detectives, to capture their essence I preferred to observe real people who have a real life, on the street, at work. There is a lot of truth in Mare Sheehan, I have understood it since, in 2018, they gave me the first two episodes to read ».

Around Mare, in the life that is flourishing for her, there are the mother “Opinionated and devout Catholic”, the teenage daughter “rebellious and stubborn”, the cousin “a priest struggling with his faith”, the ex-husband “mathematics teacher at the local high school”. And, in the role of a professor who wrote a successful novel he has never been able to match, Guy Pearce has joined the cast.