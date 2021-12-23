difficulties in Europe, opposite trend in Canada

Source: AdobeStock / mbruxelle

While supposedly an attractive option for traditionally minded investors, the trading volumes of exchange-traded funds (ETF) based on Ethereum (ETH) in Europe they had a hard time during the second half of this year. In CanadaInstead, the trend is moving in the opposite direction, indicating strong North American demand for Ethereum ETFs.

As many readers may already know, there are no U.S.-listed ether-based ETFs yet, although some analysts have argued that the first ether-based futures ETF may be arriving soon. For now, however, the alternative for most investors is therefore to look for ETFs and various other exchange-traded instruments listed in Canada or Europe.

One notable difference to the potential of US-listed Ethereum ETFs is that the funds that are traded in Europe and Canada all hold actual ETH tokens and not futures contracts which are generally settled in fiat currency.

Meanwhile, in Australia, the local ETF issuer, ETF Securities, announced in early December that it partnered with Switzerland-based 21Shares to launch the country’s first ethereum-based ETF. However, the fund is not yet live trading, with no confirmation as to when the listing date might be.

At the time of writing, the following ether-based ETFs, Exchange Traded Products (ETP) and Exchange Traded Notes (ETN) are listed in European countries and Canada:

Europe:

21Shares Ethereum ETP (AETH)

CoinShares Physical Ethereum (ETHE)

ETHetc – ETC Group Physical Ethereum (ZETH)

Iconic Physical Ethereum ETP (IETH)

VanEck Vectors Ethereum ETN (VETH)

WisdomTree Ethereum (ETHW)

Canada:

CI Galaxy Ethereum ETF (ETHX)

Evolve Ether ETF (ETHR)

3iQ CoinShares Ether ETF (ETHQ)

Purpose Ether ETF (ETHH)

Purpose Ether Yield ETF (ETHY) *

* Generates yield that is paid monthly from the sale of ether-covered call options.

First of all, comparing all of these funds to ETH’s underlying spot price shows us that ETFs generally do a good job of tracking the price, which of course is key for investors looking for a way to gain exposure to the price without holding the price. underlying asset itself.

As an example, we can take a look at the 21Shares Ethereum ETP (AETH) traded in Switzerland and compare it to the spot price of ETH on the cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase from the beginning of 2021.

21 Shares Ethereum ETP in blue and ETH spot price on Coinbase in orange:

Source: TradingView

ETH ETFs in Europe

The price of all ETFs on our list seems to follow the underlying spot price quite well, a recent drop in trading volumes on some products could be a sign that investors are losing interest or that the market for ETH-based ETFs is already saturated in Europe.

Comparing the trend in trading volumes (as shown by the 50-day moving average) between the different ETFs since July, it can be seen that almost all are seeing fewer stocks traded than six months ago.

The downward trend in volume (black line) is evident if you look at the WisdomTree Ethereum ETF trading in Switzerland for example:

Source: TradingView

The same goes for the CoinShares Physical Ethereum ETF, which has seen a steady decline in volume since its peak in trading activity in August and September of this year:

Source: TradingView

ETH ETFs in Canada

In Canada, however, the picture is different, with most of the ether-based ETFs listed showing no signs of decreasing trading volumes, even though the price per share of ETFs has risen significantly.

Looking at the CI Galaxy Ethereum ETF (ETHX) traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange shows that trading activity has remained high throughout this fall, with the 50-day moving average of trading volume remaining roughly flat:

Source: TradingView

Similarly, the ETF Evolve Ether (ETHR), also trading in Toronto, indeed shows increasing trading volumes, as ETH prices rose this fall. The 50-day moving average of trading volume in December was still trending upward, indicating high and rising demand among traders for this ETF:

Source: TradingView

Finally, trading volume in the Canadian Purpose Ether ETF also remained high throughout the second half of this year, with volumes even slightly increasing seen at the end of November.

The 50-day moving average of trading volume for this ETF has remained mostly flat, although it is worth noting that the indicator is currently at its highest level since late July when the price of ETH was hovering around. to $ 2,000.

Source: TradingView

As can be seen from these examples, the demand for Ethereum ETFs seems quite strong among traders and investors in traditional financial markets. However, one notable difference is that while the market in Europe shows signs of saturation, demand in Canada remains high, despite the price per share of ETFs having increased significantly during the second half of this year.

While it’s not clear exactly what the reason for this volume divergence is, it could certainly be a sign that North American demand for an Ethereum ETF is high, with many US-based investors taking advantage of the Canadian market waiting for the first. Ethereum ETFs to be approved in the United States.

