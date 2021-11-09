Our body is a perfect machine and to function at its best it must regularly receive the best “fuel”. We need to get the right amount of vitamins and minerals every day. And this is to ensure that the body gives its best and to prevent even very serious health problems. Unfortunately, however, even the healthiest foods ever can hide some pitfalls if we don’t consume them in the right way. For example, those who use these drugs should pay close attention to this very common spice. Today we will focus on another compound that is beneficial in itself, but whose excessive consumption could cause problems that should not be underestimated. Difficulty digesting, excessive sweating, and poor appetite could be signs of an excess of this substance. If we recognize them, let’s go to the doctor immediately. It will be he who will show us the right path to follow both on a therapeutic and nutritional level.

Difficulty digesting, excessive sweating, and poor appetite could be signs of an excess of this substance

Among the nutrients necessary for the proper functioning of our body, there is a really fundamental one that is often ignored: inositol. Inositol is also known as vitamin B7, although it is not actually a real vitamin in the strict sense. It is produced by the body and we can also get it through food.

This molecule has many functions. The most important is that it stimulates the body to produce lecithin, the “artery cleaner” substance par excellence. But not only. Inositol is also useful for reducing the storage of fat in the liver and for fighting the decline of brain cells.

Normally our body independently manages the necessary amount of inositol. However, it may happen that our diet is not balanced and that the quantity ingested is too high. And the main symptoms of an excess of inositol are difficult digestion, lack of appetite and excessive sweating. As mentioned earlier, if we start to suffer from it we don’t panic. The doctor will advise us how to act and which foods rich in B7 to remove from the diet.

The daily requirement of vitamin B7 and the foods that contain it

Beyond the excesses, inositol is really useful to our body and could help us balance many fundamental functions. The important thing is not to exceed the daily requirement, which is about 500mg.

We can find good amounts of inositol in seasonal citrus fruits, nuts and whole grains. Among the foods of animal origin that contain the most there is meat, especially that of the liver.

Let’s contact a nutritionist and we will understand how to include foods that contain this really important compound in a balanced diet.

Deepening

Not only asparagus but also this unsuspected food make our pee stink a lot