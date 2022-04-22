Cancers are certainly among the most frightening diseases despite advances in science and the increase in survival rates after diagnosis. There are several risk factors associated with the onset of tumors. Among these we distinguish the modifiable ones that are linked to lifestyle and the environment and non-modifiable risk factors. These include age, gender and genetic makeup. Therefore, a fundamental rule to guarantee a peaceful existence is to keep fit, through sporting activities and a balanced diet. As well as adopting a healthy lifestyle away from the excesses of alcohol and above all from smoking.

Another fundamental rule is to undergo checks and follow, after consulting with your doctor, screening programs appropriate to your characteristics. It is also important not to underestimate the signals that our body sends us. Sometimes learning to listen and observe yourself could allow you to get an early diagnosis.

Difficulty finding words, short memory and headaches may be the often overlooked symptoms of this silent tumor

Sometimes common ailments or underestimated symptoms could lead to a late diagnosis. When it comes to diseases such as tumors, the time factor is very important to fight and contrast it. Difficulty finding words, short memory, headaches, difficulty moving, balancing could indicate the presence of a brain tumor. Likewise, symptoms such as confusion, changes in behavior, vision problems, nausea and vomiting.

Brain tumors are cancers that affect the central nervous system, which is the combination of the brain, medulla oblongata and cerebellum. They are divided into primary and secondary tumors. The former develop directly in the central nervous tissue. While the latter originate from tumors that grow in other organs and then spread into the nervous tissue. Symptoms can be very variable as they mainly depend on the affected site.

In most cases, the onset of a brain tumor could be linked to the development of often causative mutations in the DNA of dividing cells. Therefore it is not possible to prevent its formation but it is important if possible to avoid exposure to high dose radiation.

In case of symptoms it is essential to consult the doctor who will subject the patient to all the necessary clinical examinations.

Deepening

These symptoms could indicate that the liver is fatty and reveal the presence of a silent tumor even at a young age

KW: Difficulty finding words, short memory