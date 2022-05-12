Difficulty giving fourth dose

137,201,225 doses of vaccine against Covid-19 administered so far in Italy, 96.7 percent of those delivered, equal to 141,897,324, of which 95,340,744 by Pfizer / BioNtech, 25,443,496 by Moderna, 11,514,521 from Vaxzevria-AstraZeneca, 6,726,093 from Pfizer pediatric, 1,849,470 from Janssen and 1,023,000 from Novavax. The people who have completed the vaccination cycle are 48,615,073 equal to 90.04 per cent of the population over 12. This is what emerges from the bulletin on the progress of the vaccination campaign by the Prime Minister, the Ministry of Health and the structure Commissioner for the health emergency, updated at 06:18 today. The total number of healed for a maximum of six months is equal to 1,922,428, 3.56 per cent of the population over 12 recovered for no more than 6 months without any administration. 39,436,433 additional / booster doses were then administered, equal to 82.67 per cent of the population potentially subject to such administrations, who completed the vaccination cycle for at least four months. 49,383,876 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, equal to 91.46 percent of the over 12 population. 95.02 per cent of the over 12 population.