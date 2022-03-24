Digi already deploys WiFi 6 technology among its fiber customers

The routers that the Romanian operator will install as standard are the ZTE H3600 and the Zyxel EX3301. A novelty that it incorporates with the intention of offering its clients the best possible proposal, always complying with competitive and quality services.

With its PRO-DIGI fiber of up to 10 Gbps, Digi installs two of the most advanced Wi-Fi 6 routers on the market, the Zyxel AX7501-B0 and the ZTE F8648P.

A greater number of connected devices without losing signal quality to have everything connected as quickly as possible.

A lower latency Allows faster data transmission

Allows faster data transmission If the connected devices are compatible with WiFi 6, the interference is reduced.

Responsible consumption with a higher energy efficiency of the battery of connected electronic devices.

Digi does not have a standard or rule to install one model or another within those that are available. As explained by the operator, this will depend on the router that the technician has available when he goes to install the fiber to your home.

ZXHN H3600

It supports channel widths of up to 80 MHz. The equipment is placed in a vertical position and has WiFi 6 in its two bands.

Zyxel EX3301-T0

The router is AX1800 Gigabit Ethernet with WAN GbE RJ45 interface, 2 POTS FXS ports and a USB 2.0 port.

Zyxel AX7501-B0

router is AX6000, which means it has WiFi 6 and achieves theoretical wireless speeds of up to 6,000 Mbps with multiple connected devices. It is the first router compatible with fiber XGS-PON launched by the operator.

ZTE ZXHNF8648P

It has an integrated ONT to get all the performance out of the fiber connection. Symmetric speeds of 10 Gbps are obtained, although in the case of Digi the figures are between 8 and 6 Gbps. It has a 10 Gigabit Ethernet port, and four Gigabit LAN ports. It also has a USB 3.0, two RJ-11 for phone.

Digi currently offers symmetrical 300 Mb fiber with installation and Wi-Fi router included for 25 euros per month and symmetrical 1 Gb fiber for 30 euros per month. If you live in the area where the OMV has deployed its own fiber network, you have the options of symmetrical 1 Gb for 20 euros per month and PRO-DIGI fiber from up to 10Gbps symmetrical by 30 euros per month. In all cases you will have to comply with a stay of 3 months.