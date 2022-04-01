Digi flies in ports but destroys its margins

In the month of March that ended yesterday, Digi has exceeded its best historical data in portability with 95,100 lines which represents an increase of 73% compared to the data for the same month in 2021. More than 81,600 correspond to mobile telephony and more than 13,400 to fixed telephony.

Since its emergence as a company focused on Romanian immigrants in Spain, who with the same SIM could have a number from here and there, Digi has exploded towards the general public, regardless of origin, becoming the Low Cost operator par excellence.

In the first three months of 2022, Digi has gained a positive balance of more than 146,200 net mobile and fixed lines. In net portability, in mobile telephony Digi has registered more than 57,300 lines and, as far as fixed telephony is concerned, more than 12,600 lines.

The latest customer data as of December 2021 was 2,972,000 mobile phone customers, 480,000 customers had the fiber service and more than 165,000 customers with the landline service.

digi vs the rest

Achieving these good results is a consequence of «offering the best possible proposal to its customers so that they always enjoy very competitive and quality products and services, as is the case with the recent improvement applied to its mobile telephony products, so that customers enjoy more gigabytes for the same price”, according to the company itself.

However, offering better services does not come for free and gaining the trust of telephone customers is going to have consequences for the operator’s bills. Specifically, a impact on your accounts estimated at more than 20 million euros according to industry sources. Assessing and pricing your service appropriately is another key to healthy competition and Digi, with these aggressive campaigns, will end up having a rebound effect on other operators who are already preparing all their artillery.

Digi begins to be a problem for the grown-ups. There is no doubt that these will target their offers directly against Digi. Orange directly pointed to Digi as one of its most dangerous rivals in Spain last year in the “Business Risks” section of its accounts for 2020.

«The mobile market continues to be characterized by intense competition in prices and offers between the large operators (Telefónica, Vodafone and Orange), intensified by the low cost performance of Virtual Mobile Operators, as well as other alternative operators, including Grupo MásMóvil and Digi.” Curiously, with MásMóvil it seems that those of the orange operator will end up merging.

The combined market share of the three main operators (Movistar, Vodafone and Orange) continued to fall in mobile telephony (-2 points), according to the latest data published by the National Commission of Markets and Competition (CNMC) and if the same trend continues, the response will not be long in coming.

The merger of Orange and MásMóvil will generate a series of remedies both in radio and in fiber infrastructure that the big companies want to avoid ending up in the hands of Digi at all costs. At the moment, the Romanian company is calm and the numbers are with it. Later, we will see if its rivals overreact and go directly against the Romanian telecom.