Digi Mobil: customers up + 23.3% thanks to new offers with more data traffic

RCS & RDS, the Group to which it belongs the Digi operator also active in Italy, in the mobile segment, with the virtual Digi Mobil, disclosed the financial results for the third quarter of 2021, with growing customers also in Italy.

At Group level, the operator Digi shows as a whole, counting all the markets in which it is active, revenues up + 12% to 368 million euros for the third quarter, and EBITDA of 114 million euros in the quarter (+ 7%), with business still growing especially in Spain, thanks to an increase in revenues of + 26%.

Digi Mobil data in Italy

For the Italian market, still reported in the financial documents in the section “Other“(Of which, however, he is the only representative) the revenues were equal to € 6.3 million quarterly it’s at 17.9 million counting the first 9 months of the year.

The operating expenses in Italy they stood at 30 September 2021 at an altitude 6.4 million euros against 6.1 million last year, an increase of + 4.9%.

Also the number of customers it increased compared to last year, precisely by + 23.3%, per share 312,000 customers against 253,000 as of 30 September 2020.

The ARPU in Italy, that is the average monthly revenues per single user, is equal to 6.8 euros, in this case down by -10.5% compared to € 7.6 in the third quarter of last year.

The increase in the customer base is attributed by the Digi Group to the new acquisitions related to mobile phone deals “More attractive”, especially in terms of the data traffic offered.

Similarly, the -10.5% decline in terms of ARPU would have been caused precisely by the increase in data traffic offered in the face of only a small increase in the monthly price paid by users.

The customer base in other markets

Italy continues to represent the smallest market for Digi in terms of revenues and customer base. Specifically, there are 13.75 million customers in Romania, 3.3 million in Spain, 2.47 million in Hungary and 312,000 in Italy, for a total of almost 20 million users.

In domestic business, in Romania, there was a growth in the customer base in both fixed and mobile, for an increase of + 10%, while in Spain growth was recorded in all segments, for a total of + 36%.

It should be remembered that, while in Italy the business is limited to the mobile segment as MVNO now on the Vodafone network, in Romania and Hungary cable TV, fixed and mobile telephony services are offered, while in Spain Digi is active in mobile telephony on the Telephone network. and in fixed telephony.

