Digital, 1 million tech jobs vacant, developers among 25 fastest growing jobs

Developer is one of the 25 fastest growing jobs in the past five years and one of the most requested by companiesIn fact, IT developers receive around 24 job offers per month. However, only 13% of developers are actively looking for work, while 67% are not actively looking for a job but he declares himself open to new opportunities. In fact, there are more than 1 million job vacancies in the tech sector, also considering that in the last two years companies have accelerated the digitization processes.

So to help HR and companies to conquer them – and overcome this mismatch – Codemotion has compiled 5 tips to attract the best developers in the company: from the focus on technologies to training, from streamlined and transparent selections to the creation of a digital mindset that involves all employees. A topic that Codemotion will explore – together with Acea, Ey, Musement, PwC and Teoresi Group – on January 26 at 11.00 during #HRmeetsDev, the format designed to promote the meeting between HR and developers. Codemotion, the reference platform for the professional growth of developers and for companies looking for the best talent in the technological field, has created the format, a series of panels, with the aim of bringing the world of Human Resources together with the world of Tech and opening a dialogue between these two realities.

“Developers are among the most sought after professionals on the job market and if companies want to win the competition to attract the best developers, they must learn to speak their language “ says Nelly Bonfiglio, Chief Commercial Officer of Codemotion. “We launched the HRmeetsDEV format precisely to put two worlds in contact, that of HR managers and that of developers, who traditionally struggle to communicate. The key to attracting and retaining a good developer – observes Bonfiglio – is to offer what they are really looking for, such as lean and transparent selections, availability of new technologies, training, but also having a corporate culture and a digital mindset common to the entire corporate population, which allows the developer to express his potential. “The goal of companies must therefore be to become the best place where a developer would like to go to work: in this sense the role of the world of Human Resources is fundamental But what is the key? According to the 5 Codemotion tips, at the job interview it is better to speak the language of the developers and specify the technologies used in the company, moreover, it is necessary to be transparent in the selection, then promote training and finally cultivate a digital and flexible mindset.