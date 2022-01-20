Digital and green transition, Mise puts 1 billion on the plate

Artificial intelligence, connection e digital security, photonics and micro-nano electronics, advanced manufacturing systems, advanced materials and nanotechnology, life science technologies. These are the technologies to which Research the government allocates 1 billion of the Pnrr. This is established by the decree (already sent to the Court of Auditors for registration) signed by the Minister of Economic Development, Giancarlo Giorgetti, which reforms the instrument of the Innovation Agreements linking it to the technological objectives of the EU program “Horizon Europe”. The new measure is added to 4.4 billion provided for by the Miur calls December for research and technological development.

The objectives of the new decree

The objective of the decree is the realization of industrial research and experimental development projects of strategic importance for the technological competitiveness of companies and research centers present on the national territory, also in order to encourage innovation in specific sectors, safeguard employment and strengthen the presence of Italian products in markets characterized by strong international competition.

To whom the decree is directed

Research and development projects they must include expenses and eligible costs of no less than 5 million euros, have a duration of no more than 36 months and be initiated after the submission of the application for subsidies to the Ministry of Economic Development. Companies of any size that carry out industrial, agro-industrial and artisan activities can benefit from the concessions and presenting projects, even jointly, of industrial research and experimental development aimed at the realization of new products, processes, services or their significant improvement through the development of technologies defined by the “Horizon Europe” program.

Following the positive evaluation of the projects, it will be possible to proceed with the definition of the Innovation Agreement between the Mise, the proponents and any public administrations interested in supporting the research and development project. At each stage of the procedure, the ministry, a note reads, “will carry out a careful monitoring of subsidized initiatives, in order to verify the conditions for the use and maintenance of the concessions, as well as the state of implementation of the financed interventions “.

The industrial policy strategy

“With the reform of the Innovation Agreements, we aim to simplify and speed up administrative procedures to quickly disburse subsidies and subsidized loans for companies that invest in research and experimental development to create new products and innovative production models – explains the minister of economic development, Giancarlo Giorgetti -. This is another important industrial policy instrument put in place by the Mise to strengthen the competitiveness of the productive fabric of our country. The objective is to encourage investment projects that promote the capacity for innovation and environmental sustainability within the industrial sectors, also through the resources provided for by the NRP, positively affecting the training and development of professional skills ” .

The announcements of the Miur

The incentives provided for by the four tenders are up to 4.5 billion for business R&D issued in December by Miur for the implementation of the part of the NRP dedicated to supply chain research. The closing of the last call is set for 10 March.

In particular the call for innovation ecosystems provides 1.3 billion for the creation and strengthening of 12 ecosystems, 5 of which in the South. The aim is to facilitate the technology transfer and digital transformation of the production processes of companies with a view to economic and environmental sustainability and social impact.

It envisages an investment of 1.6 billion il call for supply chain research measures. In particular, the focus is on projects “for the strengthening of research structures and the creation of ‘national champions’ of research and development on some key enabling technologies”. Through this announcement, Miur finances 5 national centers dedicated to frontier research relating to technological areas around the topics of simulations, calculation and analysis of high-performance data, agritech, development of gene therapy and drugs with RNA technology, sustainable mobility, biodiversity.

Total investment of € 1.58 billion for tenders for research infrastructures and technological innovation infrastructures. Through these two calls, the Mur finances at least 30 infrastructures. With 1.08 billion euros, the aim is to finance at least 20 research infrastructures, i.e. plants, resources and related services used by the scientific community to carry out research in several disciplines, an important element of competitiveness of national and European research. The 500 million, on the other hand, will be destined to create or modernize at least 10 technological innovation infrastructures with the aim of encouraging close integration between companies and the world of research and innovation to support, accelerate and qualify the country’s economic growth.

