Digital Artist Hidreley Diao Realistically Recreated Disney Villains: Photos | entertainment pop culture

Disney villains cause a great sensation among fans of animated films, not even their misdeeds and terrible temperaments scare away their followers.
So much is the rage over antagonists like Maleficent that even the Walt Disney company has created ‘spin-offs’ to tell their enigmatic past before becoming the villains of the fairy tale.
Likewise, digital illustrators around the world are in charge of making FanArt of the animated characters; It should be noted that this concept is used to name works of art based on creations of a third party.
This is what Maleficent would look like in real life according to Hidreley Diao, she does not look anything like Angelina Jolie
The wicked witch and fairy is the film adaptation of the character from the popular tale ‘Sleeping Beauty’; in the Disney movies she is described as the personification of evil and she possesses great powers.
The digital artist realistically recreated her with a cold countenance and her characteristic super-high cheekbones; Furthermore, her skin looks extremely pale which highlights her extremely heavy and dark makeup.
Many Hidreley fans praised the result, so much so that they wrote in the comments section their preference for this version over Angelina Jolie’s characterization in 2014’s ‘Maleficent’.
Interestingly, the actress’s make-up for that film was so convincing on and off screen that Vivienne, Angelina’s youngest daughter, had to play the role of little Aurora because she was the only girl who was not scared to see Angelina. her mother in character (according to an interview that the famous gave to ‘EW’ in 2014).
Hidreley Diao thus recreated the evil queen of Snow White, it does seem flesh and blood
The antagonist of ‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs’ (1937) was the first villain in an animated fairy tale to shake Disney fans, since it was the first princess-themed film to be released.
Of course, the evil queen of Snow White (who is also known as queen Grimhilde) was represented as a very beautiful but extremely cold woman. Here is the realistic version of her according to Hidreley Diao.
The sea witch, Ursula, would look like this in real life according to Hidreley Diao
While the villain of ‘The Little Mermaid’ (1989) was characterized by her vengeful, treacherous temperament and full of acid humor.
In the animated movie, he makes a deal with Ariel to take away her voice and later exchange it with Poseidon for Triton’s trident (because that way he could rule the sea).
Of course her plans failed, good triumphed and she died; a bittersweet ending for fans of the sea witch, so the recreation of the Brazilian artist can be a good consolation for them.
The character of Ursula was based on the drag queen Divine, created by Harris Glenn Milstead, a character who led the American counterculture scene in the 1970s.
In fact, the medium ‘Hazlitt’ published an article about it in 2016, in which he talks about how the screenwriter Howard Ashman made the suggestion and his colleagues liked it, because the sea witch would look perfect as “an overweight vampire matron ”.
Prince Han Looks Identical to Liam Hemsworth According to Hidreley Diao Fans
Finally, the illustrator made Prince Hans from ‘Frozen’ (2013) as if he were a ‘flesh and blood’ man and the result was spectacular.
Although he had a brief participation in the animated film, his terrible acts provoked the fury of more than one person in the audience; since he romantically excited Anna and later was willing to let her die in order to assume the throne of Arendelle (and being the 13th son of the king of the South Islands, his chances of obtaining the crown were almost nil).
Seeing the image on Instagram, more than one Hidreley follower pointed out that he looked very similar to Liam, the younger brother of actor Chris Hemsworth.
They even praised his physical attractiveness: “No wonder Anna accepted his proposal within 10 minutes of meeting him,” one girl wrote in the comments section.