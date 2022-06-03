Digital artist makes adaptations of Disney characters if they were part of the world of Harry Potte

The Harry Potter novels, written by JK Rowling, and the homonymous films that portray a wonderful magical world marked a before and after in literary and cinema history by becoming a production that breaks generational barriers, enchanting children, youth and adults alike and without losing validity. While the media and entertainment conglomerate, Disney, is simply a major reference in children’s film productions, launching hits since its first famous animated product, “Snow White and the 7 Dwarfs”, released in 1937, to the present.

For this reason it is not difficult for his fans to fantasize about the idea that at some point in the cosmos these two universes collide. This time the artist apicollodraws, by the equivalent of his name on social networks, let his imagination fly to give us a little bit of this utopia and combine two worlds that he adores. He did so by creating a series of artwork inspired by some of Disney’s iconic characters looking like the protagonists of the Harry Potter saga.

It is important to clarify that, although the crossover between the two franchises is a true desire of the followers of these magical worlds, the reality is that it will happen with great difficulty. However, the artist gave us an idea of ​​his vision to bring us a little closer to desire, making not only comparative galas of the main human characters, but also of their pets, accessories or companions.

harry and milo





The first combination features Rowling’s protagonist (played by Daniel Radcliffe) with Milo Thatch, from “Atlantis: The Lost Empire.” This fusion is due to the fact that both characters share a spirit of adventure. Also depicted in the illustration is Harry’s owl, Hegwid, flush with Merlin’s owl.

hermione and belle





The sorceress, who was brought to life by actress Emma Watson, was linked to Princess Belle, from the movie “Beauty and the Beast.” Her half-Kneazle cat, named Crookshanks, is played by Lucifer, the evil stepmother’s cat in the production of “Cinderella.”

Rum and Zeus





Ron Weasley, played by Rupert Grint, was crossed with the God of Olympus, Zeus. They both share a big heart and a slight youthful awkwardness. His rat Scabbers, which in the plot turns out to be an animagus (a man capable of voluntarily transforming into an animal), is symbolized by “Professor Ratigan”, a villain from the movie “Basil, the SuperDetective Mouse”.

Hagrid and King Triton





The semi-giant Hagrid (Robbie Coltrane) was conflated with “King Triton” from “The Little Mermaid.” While the Chinese dragon “Mushu” from the movie “Mulan” represents his dragon Norbert and Fang, the magician’s Great Dane, is the old hound from “Lady and the Tramp.”

Dumbledore and Merlin





Dumbledore is logically represented with the wizard Merlin. For the role of the phoenix Fawkes, the artist chose Iago, the evil lackey of Jafar, the villain of “Aladdin”.

Snape and Claude Frollo





Evil potions professor Severus Snape (Alan Rickman) is played by “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” villain Claude Frollo. According to the artist, both have an elegant and somber demeanor. Snape’s patronus is represented by Bambi, whose Disney movie has the same name.

Minerva McGonagall





Minerva McGonagall (Maggie Smith), although she is a noble and fair person, bears a physical resemblance to Lady Tremaine, the stepmother of “Cinderella”.

Dobby and Clumsy





The house elf, Dobby is represented by Clumsy, one of the seven dwarfs from “Snow White”.

Luna Lovegood and Rapunzel





The cute witch Luna Lovegood is quite similar both physically and emotionally to Rapunzel. Mufasa from “The Lion King” appears in the illustration as part of the costume Luna wears to cheer on Gryffindor in the sixth Harry Potter film.

Dolores Umbridge and Ursula







These two villains definitely do justice. The evil Dolores Umbridge was represented by the semi-octopus witch Ursula from “The Little Mermaid”