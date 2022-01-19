Digital assets: the most requested in 2021 are Bitcoin and Ethereum

A study by Bitpanda shows that digital trading assets are expanding more and more as are stocks. In 2021 Tesla, Amazon and Apple the most popular.

Bitcoin and Ethereum were found to be the top two digital assets traded in 2021, while the most popular stocks were Tesla, Amazon And Apple. A clear sign of how European investors are increasingly adapting to global trends.

To reveal this is an analysis conducted on the data of Bitpanda, an investment platform that recently added hundreds of new fractional shares and ETFs to its platform, surpassing the quota of 1000 digital assets available.

Launched in beta by the fintech unicorn in April 2021, Bitpanda Stocks it has opened up to anyone the possibility of investing, in a fully regulated manner, in fractional shares. For the first time in Europe, everyone can invest in their favorite brands starting from 1 euro, with zero commissions and low spreads, even beyond the traditional opening hours of the stock exchanges.

The new digital assets available include major global players such as Amazon, Microsoft, Nike, PayPal, Tesla and 24 companies listed on the Italian Stock Exchange as Enel, Eni, Intesa San Paolo, Telecom Italia, Mediobanca And General.

“The expansion of Bitpanda Stocks follows the positive trend of investments in digital assets, which have increased dramatically in recent years. Since our entry into Italy in April 2021 we have found that many users are interested in investing“, commented Orlando Merone, Country Manager of Bitpanda in Italy. “Although it is mainly young people who are more inclined, the age range of our target tends to expand day by day, demonstrating how much the propensity to invest is increasingly mainstream. We want to continue to leverage simplicity, immediacy, security and personalization to allow all Italians to take over the reins of their financial future“.

Bitpanda began its journey as a crypto-trading company in 2014 with Eric Demuth, Paul Klanschek And Christian Trummer as co-founders. Since then, he has become Austria’s first unicorn with a team of over 600 in ten different offices across the EU. The Company has grown and gives people the freedom and flexibility to invest in a wide range of digital assets, 24/7, depending on their budget and risk appetite.

“With Bitpanda Stocks“, goes on Orlando Merone, “we want to allow everyone to have easy access to the financial markets, regardless of the amount available. Starting from 1 euro, we offer over a thousand digital assets, including stocks from the Italian Stock Exchange, such as Enel, ENI and Intesa Sanpaolo. We are very happy with this expansion of the Bitpanda Stocks offer, as it allows us to be ever closer to Italian customers and to respond to their requests, as well as to make these titles accessible to over 3 million Bitpanda users throughout Europe.“.