Digital dollar: The reasons that drive the United States to have it – Financial Sector – Economy

The announcement by Joe Biden, president of the United States, in the sense of opening the possibility for the central bank of that country – the Federal Reserve (Fed) – to issue a digital dollar in the future, as well as to regulate the market of cryptocurrencies, caused the main cryptoactives that are traded in the market to register spikes in their prices, while the evolution of the main world currencies remained more attentive to the development of the war between Russia and Ukraine.

In fact, according to analysts, the dollar this March 9 was weak due to the announcements of Volodimir Zelenski, president of Ukraine, of wanting to seek peace through dialogue and due to the announcements of the United States to request oil from suppliers other than Russia. .

Given this announcement, described as “historic” by Janet Yellen, Secretary of the Treasury, bitcoin climbed above $42,000 a unit, more than 10 percent, although later in the day it fell to 41,944.2 dollars, leaving its appreciation at 8.46 percent compared to the price registered on Tuesday of this same week.

Ethereum, Binance coin and Terra Luna, other higher-priced cryptoactives, advanced 5.58 on the same day; 2.8 and 15.62 percent, respectively, according to records from the Blockchain.com platform.

In announcing his intention of a digital dollar, the US president said that caution must be exercised in the face of the risks of this innovation.

Through a decree Biden gave the Treasury Department six months to send him a report on “the future of the currency,” detailing the advantages and disadvantages of the eventual creation of a digital currency by the Federal Reserve (CBDC, Central Bank Digital Currency).

Biden wants details about the consequences of this idea in the financial system, in payment systems, in economic growth, the possibilities of access for all and the security of the country. He also asked the Fed to continue investigating the issue and study the necessary stages for an eventual launch of the digital dollar.

Others want the same

What Biden announced is in line with what was anticipated by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) a month ago, in the sense that Nearly a hundred countries in the world are already exploring the possibility for their central banks to issue digital currency (currency).

“Most IMF member countries are actively evaluating CBDCs, and only a few have issued them or conducted extensive pilots or tests,” the fund notes in a document on the subject.

But in it he warns that “the exploration of CBDC is still at an early stage, and not all the experiences of the countries can be easily transferred abroad. There are still open questions, and CBDC remains uncharted territory, bringing both challenges and opportunities.”

If materialized, this idea could revolutionize world finance, where the dollar is master and lord. But the project entails risks for the traditional banking industry, the protection of the privacy of users, the use of this digital currency by criminals and possible risks for the security of the countries, among others.

“We must be very, very careful in our analysis because the implications” in case of adopting the digital dollar “would be very profound for the country, whose currency is the world’s main reserve currency,” stressed a senior White House official. The source also assured that the most advanced digital currency projects in other countries or monetary zones “do not threaten” the dominance of the dollar, which assures the United States a privileged place in world finance, but is also a true strategic weapon, as illustrated by the sanctions adopted against Russia for the invasion of Ukraine.

The implications

Digital currency is the dematerialized equivalent of coins and bills, which are backed by central banks. Therefore, if the digital currency is official, it could be used without going through the intermediary of a bank, as is the case with traditional currencies.

Digital payments, meanwhile, today use financial intermediaries. States want to avoid leaving space to private actors or foreign powers.

Biden wants to bring order to the multiplication of private cryptocurrencies, extremely volatile and due to their decentralized nature, the best known being bitcoin.

Analysts do not see this decision as having a negative impact on the foreign exchange market. Felipe Campos, Research Manager of Grupo Alianza, says that what a digital currency does is increase the efficiency of central banks or the way of collecting taxes from governments.

The Bank of the Republic does not have it in its priorities

Despite the fact that some central banks in the world are already carrying out pilots with a view to adopting a digital tender currency and a few already have them, the Banco de la República considers that, although this is a subject of analysis for the entity, in the short term does not consider it urgent or a priority.

This was made known by the directives of the entity regarding the announcement made by Joe Biden, president of the United States, in the sense of seeing the possibility of having a digital dollar.

“The Banco de la República has among its analysis topics the potential benefits and risks of issuing a central bank digital currency (CBDC). However, it is an issue on which there is no consensus among the central bank community and for the short term it is not considered a priority or urgent for Colombia”, the entity specified.

However, the bank participates, together with the Financial and Corporate Superintendencies; the Financial Information and Analysis (UIAF) and Financial Regulation units, as well as the National Tax and Customs Directorate (Dian), in the sandbox (laArenera), in which seven financial entities carry out pilot operations for the purchase and sale of crypto assets.

This pilot seeks to find out how dynamic this market can be, the obstacles and its viability, so that in the future anyone in Colombia can participate in a transparent and clear environment for all parties.

Once this stage concludes, the second phase of analysis will begin, after which there will be a complete evaluation and definitive results on the viability of the mechanism that allows establishing the rules of this new market.

Some 100 central banks plan to issue their own virtual currencies

The rise of crypto assets (more than 8,000 of these operate in the world) and the growing interest of people in entering that market have more than a hundred central banks on the planet studying the possibility of creating their own digital currencies , as recently announced by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

In a recent report by this organization, although it is said that the adoption of digital currencies by central banks would facilitate financial inclusion, by increasing access to digital payments; it would increase the efficiency in payments, by reducing the use of cash; would help reduce the use of illicit money, among other benefits, it warns that “CBDC exploration is still in an early stage, and not all country experiences can be easily transferred abroad.”

He further adds that further international exchange of information on learnings from individual CBDC projects and cooperation on policy and design issues is important in the future.

Time

* With agency support