Digital dollar: what it is and how the currency with which the US seeks to respond to the rise of Bitcoin works

US President Joe Biden will announce on Wednesday the launch of a project that seeks to create a “digital dollar”, the White House revealed on Tuesday. The mandatary will sign an executive order directing his administration to give “the highest priority to the development and research of a possible central bank digital currency” (CBDC) for the United States, according to a statement.

The official announcement of the launch follows several comments from officials calling attention to the need to move forward in competition with cryptocurrencies. Weeks ago, for example, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen had already stressed the need to create this instrument. In that context, stated that a digital version of the dollar could help address barriers to financial inclusion in the United States among low-income households.

“Too many Americans don’t have access to easy payment systems and bank accounts, and I think this is something that a digital dollar, a central bank digital currency, could help with.” “It could result in faster, safer and cheaper payments, which I think are important goals,” she added.

The United States has been studying the project for some time, but until now there had been no coordinated efforts to launch a digital dollar. The US central bank announced last year that staff members at the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston were conducting research in conjunction with the MIT Digital Currency Initiative in Cambridge, Massachusetts, looking to build and test a hypothetical digital dollar.

The worldwide rise of cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin, and the growing use of digital payment systems, sparked interest in creating an official digital currency. States want to avoid giving space to private actors or foreign powers, losing the ability to conduct sovereign monetary policies. Officials generally see opportunities and risks, and many central banks have moved slowly to embrace the idea, while China proceeds with testing a digital yuan pilot.

Meanwhile, Yellen, said in the past that bitcoin is still not established as a payment method and is “an extremely inefficient way of carrying out transactions” and questioned the amount of energy consumed when processing bitcoin transactions. Cryptocurrency, meanwhile, is defended by its supporters as essentially a separate financial system, independent of central bank control and any potential state-sponsored digital currency.

But what is a digital currency and how is it different from traditional money?

The digital dollar would be a new form of money. It would be the digitization of the currency issued by the US Federal Reserve in order to free it from systemic risks without the need to have a bank account.

The main difference between a digital currency and the traditional one is that the first It allows the possession of money without the need to rely on a bank account or another type. In other words, it goes far beyond digital payment methods. in force.

Fiat money is a currency issued by the government of a country. Traditionally, it comes in the form of bills and coins. It is considered a form of legal tender that can be used to exchange goods and services. The technology enabled governments and financial institutions to move from physical fiat money to a credit-based fiat model, in which balances and transactions are recorded digitally.

The introduction and evolution of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology created an increased interest in cashless societies and digital currencies.. If eventually implemented, these currencies would have the full faith and backing of the issuing government, just like fiat money.

In specialized terminology These digital currencies are known as CBDC, the acronym for Central Bank Digital Currency. and they would be the opposite of a cryptocurrency that by definition does not have a centralized organization that issues and controls them.

The main objective of CBDCs is to offer businesses and consumers privacy, portability, convenience, accessibility, and financial security. But unlike a decentralized crypto, a CBDC also provides a country’s central bank with the means to implement monetary policy that provide stability, control growth and influence inflation.

Central bank digital currencies would also reduce the risks of using cryptocurrencies in their current form, at least with regard to their price volatility, since it is assumed that the monetary authorities of the countries that issue them would have the possibility to maintain its stability.

On the other hand, a CBDC does not need to be based on blockchain technology like cryptocurrencies. It is one of the strategies analyzed, but not the only one.

Creating a digital dollar can create benefits and risks alike, compared to the current form in which fiat currencies exist.

Among the advantages, for example, a CBDC would eliminate counterparty risk. That is, in the face of events such as a bank failure or a bank run, users would have immediate access to their holdings. In fact, they don’t even need a bank to hold them. The risks, in any case, are related to the conduct of the policy of the central bank that issues them.

On the other hand, has the potential to greatly simplify international payment systems to the point of making them enormously cheap. Today, the costs of the international payment system are high and access is not universal.

The financial infrastructure needed to bring digital money to remote geographic areas or unbanked social sectors would be reduced in a very significant way. No boxes, vaults or ATMs are necessary. Financial inclusion, then, would be facilitated.

Furthermore, CBDCs could establish a direct connection between consumers and central banks, thereby eliminating the need for expensive infrastructure such as those incurred today to print and distribute bills and coins where they are needed. It would, of course, be a much cheaper coin.

But also the idea of ​​a digital dollar raises questions about the risks that would be generated. A radical transformation of the US financial structure could have unpredictable deleterious effects on household spending, investments, bank reserves, interest rates, the financial services sector or the economy..

Although the bank run would be practically eliminated, or at least greatly reduced, as a potential risk a financial crisis can have a totally unpredictable evolution. For example, a run against a weak currency could unfold at enormous speeds. A financial crisis could wipe out liquidity in a matter of hours.

Today central banks play a key role in the economic policy of their countries. They use monetary policy to influence inflation, interest rates, borrowing, and spending, which in turn affects employment and activity levels. The development of cryptocurrencies largely seeks to limit that power, but globally they are still used with the mandate to positively influence the economy. The tools that a central bank that issues CBDC would have are not entirely clear.

Another point is privacy.. Central banks would seek to reserve the right of intrusion to police financial crime, combat money laundering and terrorist financing. But for this, citizens should trust that these entities do not exceed the limits in the use of that capacity. This is a problem that cryptocurrencies do not have.

Finally, the massification of a digital currency will probably would increase opportunities for hacks and cyber scamswhich would generate security vulnerabilities that should be addressed.

