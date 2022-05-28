“Digital Forensics” ensures that the photos of Amber Heard with bruises went through the editing process – FayerWayer

After six long weeks the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard It ended. Only the final analyzes remain and the jury will decide if the actress and ex-wife of the interpreter of Jack Sparrow defamed him with his statements in an article in the Washington Post, way back in 2018.

Between comings and goings, accusations and responses, we have seen how the positions of the millions of followers that the legal process has won advance, change or remain; thanks to the notoriety of both artists.

The legal representatives of both parties have presented their arguments and arguments, of which we still do not know if for the jury they were true, false or exaggerated.

A specific test is the one that is currently on everyone’s lips and that at FayerWayer caught our attention immediately when we saw it: photographs with bruises.

Amber Heard presented images that according to the statement she had taken with her iPhone, in which he appears with injuries resulting from the alleged violent attacks of Johnny Depp towards their humanity when they were still a couple.

Neumeister: These photos will not digitally fingerprint with each other… There’s no way to authenticate any photo in the way that the evidence was presented… All three of these photos had to go through some type of transformation to change sizes. pic.twitter.com/eKVLrpSVJv — Sierra Gillespie (@sierragillespie) May 25, 2022

How to verify Amber Heard photos?

There are ways to tell if a photo has been altered, but it’s not an easy process. Expert analysis required. That is why they called the “digital forensic” or metadata expert called Norbert Neumeister.

Norbert’s work was quite complex and in the end he found some conclusions. In the first place, he passed the photographs through an Exif data analysis program, according to the Marca newspaper.

Then, thanks to this process, he was able to determine that the photographs of Amber Heard they weren’t iPhone files. ANDIt’s possible that at some point they were, but those specific ones were rendered in another program at least to increase the size.

“They do not match from a forensic point of view. They had to go through some sort of transformation to change size,” Norbert Neumeister said of the Amber Heard photos.

However, his accurate testimony was focused on the size of the photographs. In the event that the bruises were added or made up with an editing process, Norbert said that “there was no way that any forensic expert would validate these photos.”

Although he believes that several of them were altered. But this last is his opinion, which is also valued since he is an expert.

According to the information handled by the journalist Sierra Gillespie, the jury went to rest this Friday and the verdict will probably be known next Tuesday.