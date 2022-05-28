Entertainment

“Digital Forensics” ensures that the photos of Amber Heard with bruises went through the editing process – FayerWayer

Photo of James James7 mins ago
0 9 2 minutes read

After six long weeks the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard It ended. Only the final analyzes remain and the jury will decide if the actress and ex-wife of the interpreter of Jack Sparrow defamed him with his statements in an article in the Washington Post, way back in 2018.

Between comings and goings, accusations and responses, we have seen how the positions of the millions of followers that the legal process has won advance, change or remain; thanks to the notoriety of both artists.

Source link

Photo of James James7 mins ago
0 9 2 minutes read

Related Articles

From the beach, the daughter of Marco Antonio Solís raises the temperature with her curves

6 mins ago

Together, but not mixed in Candy | Cinema

18 mins ago

Kevin Spacey charged with sexual assault in the UK

28 mins ago

DUNE: Part 2 will surprise fans of the books

29 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button