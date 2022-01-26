Digital Foundry compares it to 1999 games from a graphic point of view – Nerd4.life

John Linneman of Digital Foundry he compared Pokémon Legends: Arceus to some 1999 games from the point of view of graphics and, in some cases, the new Game Freak title seems to come out even with broken bones, at least at a glance.

Linneman talked about Pokémon Legends: Arceus in response to VGC’s Chris Scullion, who called it one of the best Pokémon games of the past twenty years. His speech was eloquent:

“The game looks excellent from all points of view, but guys … they really need to get to work on their settings. Graphics from 2022 versus graphics from 1999 …“

His second speech is also of the same type: “Again 2022 vs.1999 … guys. Note that the problem here is not the Switch hardware, but the design.“

In fact, in both cases Pokémon Legends: Arceus appears much more bare and less cared for not only from a technical point of view, but also from an artistic one.

In response to Linneman, other users have queued to post comparisons to past titles, which show all the graphical limitations of Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Let’s see a couple:

For the rest, if you want more information about the game, read our review of Pokémon Legends: Arceus.