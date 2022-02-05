Digital Foundry comparison video, here’s how it runs on PS4 / Pro and Xbox One / X – Nerd4.life

Digital Foundry shared a new one comparison video in which he shows us the various versions of Dying Light 2explaining how the game runs on PS4, PlayStation 4 Pro, Xbox One and Xbox One X. You can see the video above.

Obviously, the old gen versions of Dying Light 2 have to accept a number of compromises compared to the PS5 and Xbox Series X | S ones, but which ones? Digital Foundry explains that the graphic assets Basically they are mostly identical regardless of console generation, but there are some differences in terms of lighting and ambient occlusion.

The big difference is obviously the resolution. Xbox One and PS4 must accept non-dynamic 864p. PS4 Pro and Xbox One X, on the other hand, come in at 1080p. As for the frame rate, all versions are stuck at 30 FPS and mostly the performance is rock-solid, with only the PS4 Pro dropping a few frames from time to time. Unfortunately, there is a significant amount of screen-tearing, especially on the two base models of the Microsoft and Sony consoles. As is obvious, Xbox One X is the best of the old gen consoles, in this version Dying Light 2 reaches 1080p, 30 FPS granitic and has the least amount of screen tearing.

Finally, here is our review of Dying Light 2 Stay Human.