Digital Foundry impressed with how scalable it is on Xbox

The official debut of Forza Horizon 5 is now around the corner, and Digital Foundry offers us an exhaustive analysis of all the console versions of the new racing game developed by Playground Games.

British tech enthusiasts have said to themselves impressed by how scalable Forza Horizon 5 is on all Xbox consoles, and how the title constantly knows how to deliver high-level graphics performance and quality, whichever game mode users prefer to use. Whether it’s dense forests full of vegetation or a road besieged by a sandstorm, Forza Horizon 5 presents a grantic framerate even on the base version of Xbox One, without compromising the visual sector too much.

Speaking of the latter, the obvious differences are between the two generations of Xbox consoles, and it’s impossible not to notice the textures, shadows, ambient occlusion, vegetation. much more detailed on Xbox Series X. But precisely this flexibility is what most left Digital Foundry astonished, which has also been able to observe the various versions even more closely after being personally invited by Playground Games in its development studios. Find more details and numerous comparisons between the various versions in the video that we have brought you back at the top.

With the title out on November 9 on Windows PC, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One, we refer you to our Forza Horizon 5 review to find out all about Playground Games’ new masterpiece.