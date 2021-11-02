Digital Foundry is not impressed by the improvements – Nerd4.life

Digital Foundry, in his DF Direct Weekly, expressed his opinion on Halo Infinite and the presentation of the campaign. In short words? The team is not impressed with what is shown. In the video we can hear the words of Richard Leadbetter, Tom Morgan and Alex Battaglia, who had already expressed their disappointment via Twitter.

To open the dance is Morgan, which explains that in his opinion what is shown in the presentation of the Halo Infinite campaign appears to be an expansion of multiplayer in terms of technical and map design. Morgan states that what is shown is a better version of what was seen last year, but it is not a “revolution”.

Battle then takes the floor and states that in some situations Halo Infinite looks even worse than last year, “in some respects”. Battaglia sees few changes on the technical side, in regards to a number of components that in his opinion would have made the game visually better, but he does not specify exactly what improvements he would have liked to see. Battaglia then points out that the team is only showing the biome made up of woods and rocks: the Digital Foundry expert wonders why no other biomes are shown. Battaglia claims not to be interested in this biome: “I don’t think it’s nice to see”.

Battaglia claims that the gameplay looks great, but 343 Industries hasn’t shown any real improvement since technical side, regarding the campaign. Multiplayer is nice to look at, but perhaps – according to Battaglia – the technology that underpins the multiplayer side of Halo Infinite works differently in Campaign mode.

Leadbetter instead states that a comparison between multiplayer and campaign is risky since we are talking about an open world mode with a night-day cycle. However, he agrees with Battaglia that the demo shown years ago – dedicated to the graphics engine – had promised graphics superior to what has been shown to date. However, the lighting system seems to have improved. Leadbetter says, however, that the idea of ​​an open world Halo has not yet been presented in the best way: “Why should I be excited about playing a Halo with an open map?”.

Battaglia fears that the structure is that of a Far Cry, that is an open world that includes a series of activities and interesting places, but in the middle an empty and boring path. For Battaglia, Halo has always been a game based on level and encounter design, while Infinite may lack this type of structure, being open world. Infinite’s freedom of approach could be a limitation and it certainly makes it different from previous chapters: “it doesn’t feel like Halo, basically”.

Tom Morgan points out, however, that 343 Industries may have decided to show the news (the open world and the free approach): these are very typical game elements today, so they may not seem impressive, but for the series it is a great change. TO narrative levelHowever, for the time being, Morgan can’t see what’s interesting about Halo Infinite.

For the moment, in essence, Digital Foundry she is not impressed from the Halo Infinite campaign.

Always talking about Halo Infinite: Has Craig the Brute improved? Xbox shows the new look with a meme.