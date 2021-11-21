Digital Foundry’s analysis confirms the problems – Nerd4.life

GTA Trilogy is the protagonist of a second analyses technique created by Digital Foundry and this time focused on the visual rendering of Vice City And San Andreas, with particular reference to the PS5 and Xbox Series X | S versions.

A few days after the analysis of the Definitive Edition of Grand Theft Auto III, the English newspaper is therefore back to talk about the much chat remaster of the classic episodes of the Rockstar Games series, but again without enthusiastic tones.

“Looking at the trilogy in its entirety, if there is one title that does better than the others it is Vice City”, reads the article. “Perhaps because its original aesthetic is more ‘compatible’ with the new style of the Definitive Edition. “

We talk again about theupscaling carried out through artificial intelligence, which in some cases performs well and in others not, but also of technical solutions that have worked such as the redesigned lighting system, the cubemaps and other details.

San Andreas, on the other hand, appears to be there less successful remaster of the lot, with major problems related to the rendering of the characters and the visual rendering in general, while in terms of performance the situation is the same as described in the previous analysis.

That means on PS5 And Xbox Series X in quality mode you do not travel beyond 30 fps but with major drawbacks related to frame pacing, while in performance mode the 60 fps are not stable even if you compromise on resolution.

In short, maybe the idea of ​​making a remaster of GTA 3, GTA: Vice City and GTA: San Andreas was not the best that has ever come to Rockstar Games’ mind, especially if this is the result. We also talked about it in the GTA Trilogy review.