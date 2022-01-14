Digital Foundry’s analysis says that “it’s superb”, here are the best settings – Nerd4.life

Alex Battle of Digital Foundry has published an analysis of the PC version of God of War, stating that it is superb. It also pointed out the best graphics settings to use with the game. Here are all the details.

First off, Battle of Digital Foundry commends the graphics settings available in God of War on PC. The only lack it is the FoV, which would have been complex to insert due to the use of the in-game camera, always in motion. It is then said that Nvidia Reflex is supported and this results in a reduction of 11 ms of input lag with the DualSense.

Uploads to PC are also very fast, obviously also depending on the hardware used. The big difference, however, is related to the image quality and in removing the checkerboard rendering of PS4 Pro / PS5. The graphic artifacts have therefore disappeared in the PC version of God of War. The use of TAA and DLSS is also praised, with the latter appearing to work perfectly.

Speaking of graphical improvements of the game, Digital Foundry commends the best quality shadows, the most detailed polygonal patterns, the least amount of pop-in, the superior ambient occlusion, the quality of the fog, the decreased aliasing and the best quality of screen-space reflections (however little used). Textures have also improved, with the help of a better anisotropic filter as well.

It is then explained that by lowering the shadow quality from Ultra to High the performance increase by 48%. Reflections are also complex to manage, so going from Ultra + to Ultra you get + 9% in performance, with + 16% if you switch to High. Battaglia also recommends selecting Original for atmospheric effects and High for ambient occlusion. In this way you get a graphics superior to that of the console, but with still valid performance.

However, it is said that the VRAM creates problems with God of War on PC. From 4 GB minimum, up to 7.2 GB with native 4K resolution is reached. To limit the problem, you can lower the texture quality to Original. With an RTX 2060, these settings help maintain high performance. Digital Foundry suggests playing at 1440p with such a graphics card or an AMD Radeon RX 5700.

If you play with Older GPUs, there is a risk of not maintaining 60 FPS at 1080p in all situations, but that’s a bit higher than Santa Monica’s predicted 1080p and 30 FPS. The Radeon RX 580s seem to have more problems, though – a more powerful CPU helps limit them, according to Battaglia.

With a Ryzen 5 3600, the frame rate reaches 100-120 FPS. With a Core i9 10900K, God of War manages to maintain 160 FPS. There are some spots where the game has some issues though, and the Ryzen doesn’t quite keep up with 60 FPS, while the i9 struggles to keep up with 120 FPS. Reducing the quality of shadows and patterns reduces performance problems. In general, Digital Foundry says, if you have an RTX GPU it’s always good to use DLSS, which allows an RTX 2060 to run God of War in 4K and 60 FPS. There are some problems with AMD CPUs, also related to DX11 drivers. Battaglia hopes there will be a patch that improves the situation shortly.

Finally, here’s our review of God of War on PC.