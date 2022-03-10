digital gold or speculative crypto?

If someone wanted to define Bitcoin inside an amusement park, surely for this cryptocurrency the first choice would be that of a gigantic roller coaster and the second, that of a ghost train. The question that orbits in these moments of definition about what will happen to the price is: does it become digital gold or in a crypto asset 100% speculative?

It is not for less, at least if you observe the graph showing its evolution over the last semesterin which it went from $41,000 to $65,000 in just over 40 days, then fell sharply to a bottom by almost half in just over six months and then entered a horizontal channel with ceilings of US$45,000 and floors of US$37,000 that alternate depending on the circumstances.

These variations in quotes are due to a myriad of reasons, among which are issues related to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, massive purchases by Russian oligarchs to safeguard their assets, regulations that are being adopted by different countries, flaws in virtual wallets or specialized houses that give rise to all kinds of fraud, etc.

But it also has a lot to do with this development, at least in the closest, the conflictive relationship that the cryptocurrencies with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, which goes far beyond the criticisms he leveled against tokens.

And from now on and more than ever, its role acquires special relevance as it will be key in the development of the normative that White House push for regular the cryptocurrencies.

What the White House statement says about Bitcoin regulation

In this regard, a statement published ahead of time led to the Bitcoin It will increase its price abruptly in the last hours.

The point is that in a press release dated March 9, but released this Tuesday the 8th on the Treasury website, Yellen praised the executive order on the regularization of cryptocurrencies that the president of the United States, Joe Biden, finally signed this Wednesday, assuring that the text achieves the proper balance between the promotion of innovation and the treatment of potential risks.

Yellen praised the executive order on the regularization of cryptocurrencies that Joe Biden signed

Although the statement magically disappeared from the networks, His words prompted positive feeling in a sector that has been calling for greater regulatory guidance for some time.

This was reflected in the prices of the Bitcoin what quickly rose 10% to $42,427his highest level from March 2. But he was not the only one, since the ether it also rose 8% in a day with significant risk aversion, as seen in the bags.

“For years, the market for cryptocurrencies has been hampered by a lack of clarity regulatory in the US, “says Hayden Hughes, executive director of the Alpha Impact platform. “If clear guidelines are approved, this could be a decisive moment for the industry,” Reuters collects.

In that since-deleted statement, Yellen stated that “under the executive order, Treasury will partner with its interagency colleagues to develop a report on the future of the money and the payment systems“.

It further added that “because the issues raised by the digital assets often have significant cross-border dimensions, we will work with our international partners to promote strong standards and fair conditions.

The highlights to regulate cryptocurrencies, according to the Biden administration

One of the most outstanding points was the one that indicated that “this policy of digital assets or cryptocurrencies could be beneficial to the nation, consumers and businesses” and also mentioned that they will address the risks that implies of illicit finances to protect the users and investorsas well as the prevention of threats to the financial and economic system“.

Defining moment on the price of Bitcoin: digital gold or 100% speculative crypto asset?

For the large market operators, this seemingly positive outlook for industry and the use of cryptocurrencies was the one that caused that on Wednesday the Bitcoin will increase in price. Something that, in the same way, some analysts, such as Bitcoin Archive, Jimbo and Negentropic, had already been warning about.

The question ahead is whether this buying position is consolidated and helps the price of Bitcoin tend to rise, and thus behave as “digital gold” or take the form of a classic speculation asset. Depending on that its movement will be ascending or descending.

To the disappointment of many investorsBiden’s first post-announcement moves seem to indicate that the cryptocurrency opted for the second route, since on a day in which the markets are operating in sharp decline, the Bitcoin price suffers another strong correction, this time higher than 7%, to settle again below 40,000 dollars.

Bitcoin and Wall Street

In this sense, several analysts coincide in observing that the initial behavior of the cryptocurrencies shows a strong correlation with stocks that are listed in wall streetas futures for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indices fell at about the same time as the price of the Bitcoin.

“Having realigned with risky assets, the Bitcoin is riding the wave of risk, at the purest crypto style“, comments Craig Erlam, analyst at Oanda.

According to this analyst, “the optimism that was seen in the markets on Wednesdayin the Actionsthe Petroleum and the metals It looks fragile at best and all indications are that any gains made can be quickly erased as has been the case in recent weeks.”