Digital health, Gpi ranked first in the 600 million Consip tender

The Temporary Business Grouping led by Gpi ranks first in the award of all four application lots of the tender launched by Consip on the Framework Agreement relating to “Digital Health – clinical and assistance information systems” for the institutions of National Health Service. The award is provisional: it will become definitive once the temporal and regulatory conditions provided for in this type of tenders have matured and net of macro-“anomalies” found in the final verification phase.

First “Country Race” for digital health

This is the first “country race” in terms of value and importance in the digital health sector. The amount of the application lots is a total of 600 million euros, including 100 million possible extensions. Of the 600 million, 276 million euros are dedicated to the two lots (Center and Center-South) for the software for telemedicine. While 324 million euros will be dedicated to software for electronic medical records and enterprise imaging (always two lots: North and South Center).

To whom lots 5 and 6 went

Three days ago the final awarding of the lots (5 and 6) dedicated to support services. In detail, for the lot 5 the successful bidders are the temporary grouping of companies made up of Kpmg Advisory, McKinsey & co., EY advisory, PA Advice and Fondazione Politecnico di Milano. The award amount is 36 million. Same composition of the Rti that was awarded the lot 6. Award amount 64 million.

Consip has published the first Digital Health tender, dedicated to clinical-care information systems, in the context of strategic tenders of the new “Three-year Plan for IT in the PA 2020-2022”, prepared by Agid and the ministry for technological innovation and digital transition.

Consip initiatives dedicated to digital health make application services and support services for the digital transformation of public health available to the structures of the National Health Service, also in line with the Mission 6 of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (Pnrr) dedicated to “Health”.

For application services, a framework agreement with several suppliers is awarded for each lot (depending on the number of offers submitted), while for support services the framework agreement is stipulated with a single supplier per lot.

