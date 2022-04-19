Digital mammography has revolutionized the early and effective detection of breast cancer

Among all the types of cancer that exist and that affect women, breast cancer is the one with the highest incidence, with a mortality rate of 25.4%.

Dr. Ángela Méndez, radiologist at the Metro Pavia Santurce hospital.

The mammogram is the study radiological that continues to be the preventive ally against breast cancer in women.

This was pointed out by Dr. Ángela Méndez, Radiologist at Metro Pavia Santurce Hospitalthrough the program Connect with your Specialist as part of special programming of Medicine and Public Health (MSP) in the Month of Sensitization and Awareness of Breast Cancer, celebrated worldwide.

“Traditional mammography is characterized by analog images, but today we have digital images that we appreciate through the computer,” said the radiologist, referring to the technology is a great ally at the time of breast cancer detection, as it allows for more visibility and better contrast of the detected masses.

The various tools that are currently used thanks to the doctor, facilitate more and better diagnoses, since a key element, as highlighted by the expert, is sharpness, which is achieved through digital mammography, which allows us to appreciate in detail if there is some degree of decalcification and/or injury.

This is how digital mammography has revolutionized early and effective detection of breast cancer, because “This technology is very helpful, since you can clearly see what happens inside the a breast dense, that is, those breasts that look white and have a lot of glandular tissue,” explained the first radiologist to establish the MRI-guided biopsy program and former president of the American Cancer Society in Puerto Rico.

Advanced and highly effective studies

There are several studies that are available to effectively diagnose and treat breast cancer.

Digital mammography: Low-dose x-rays are used that allow early detection of breast cancer in women through imaging.

Tomosynthesis: Three-dimensional study through millimeter images where the breast gland is analyzed in depth, thus removing the overlapping tissue and thus making a better diagnosis.

Ultrasound: This study is performed by means of sound waves that generate images, and that later allow us to investigate if there is any type of lump in the breast or other abnormalities.

Breast MRI: It is performed when there is any doubt about diagnosed and high-risk patients, it is used to evaluate possible tumors.

“The previous studies, apart from being novel and rapid, allow the expert to be clear about whether there is a need to attack the cancer promptly through a biopsy, or if, on the contrary, it gives indications of starting an early treatment to avoid it,” he indicated. the radiologist.

All these studies turn out to be effective if patients alternately know their breasts, this includes palpating them and if in the worst case they feel something abnormal, they should go to an expert to be evaluated, since it should not be forgotten that early detection saves lives.

Diagnostic stage and early detection

“Through digital mammography we can use breast ultrasound to evaluate the masses, which can be solid or cystic,” highlighted the specialist, indicating the degree of benignity that can be found in the masses that are housed in the breasts. breasts, since this allows elucidating if they are benign or if on the contrary it requires a breast biopsy, which could also be directed with an ultrasound if necessary.

Regarding early detection, the radiologist emphasized performing the discernment test at an early age, for this “it is important that patients have their discernment mammography from the age of forty, this in order to be able to diagnose breast cancer early when it is not palpable, in this way we can ensure that this patient is going to be cured 95% of the time,” he explained.

The voices of the experts who are part of the medical community are raised more strongly this October to alert and make women aware of the importance of early detection of breast cancer, which is only possible through screening mammograms throughout the year.

“If you have a family history from your mother or sisters, you are a candidate to have a mammogram or an MRI if necessary, all this depends on how early your family member got breast cancer,” highlighted the breast imaging specialist .

The radiologist emphasized regarding the age of incidence when there is a family history, since if, for example, a close person was affected by cancer at the age of 40, the genetic component usually begins ten years earlier.

Risk factors associated with breast cancer

“Patients with early menopause represent an increased risk factor for developing breast cancer,” said Dr. Méndez, who in turn stressed the importance of the discernment test at an early stage, but above all the vital which is knowing the body and the changes that occur as age increases.

Many of the biopsies that are done today are percutaneous, which means that there is no need to go to a surgeon. This is vital, especially when young women with a genetic background go to the specialist to find out if there is any type of malignant mass within her.

Some studies have focused on the fact that the risk factors for the development of breast cancer are varied, many of these are linked to genetic issues, advanced age, reproductive history, previous treatments with radiotherapy, taking hormones as well as ups and downs of weights

“Patients who gain and lose weight can be affected, since fatty tissue is lost and vice versa. For this, it is important to touch oneself and identify if there is any type of secretion or sinking in the nipple,” the radiologist stressed.

As a final consideration, the doctor advised all women that it is vital to know your body and identify any change found in the breasts and any irregular change is observed before menopause, you should see a specialist as soon as possible.

See the full interview: