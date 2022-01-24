Digital terrestrial, because the word “provisional channel” appears – Corriere.it

from Emiliano Ragoni

All this is due both to the refarming of the frequencies of the 700 MHz band, which currently affects the regions of northern Italy, but also to the change of coding and the subsequent passage to MPEG4.

As we all know, one act one small revolution in the field of digital terrestrial, which in recent days is being translated into some small disservice. One of them the appearance of the inscription provisional canal which, however, it does not indicate a malfunction of the decoder but a precise indication that the so-called refarming. We are talking about the reorganization of frequencies, useful for freeing up the 700 MHz band, which will be used for 5G networks, and for the repositioning of television stations on the sub700 band.

As reported on the Mise website, the trial started on November 15 and, by virtue of National Frequency Allocation Plan, which provides for the distribution of frequencies between Italian television broadcasters, the transition will take place by geographical area and will end June 30, 2022. In practice, refarming implies the periodic re-tuning of channels. After this operation, you may then see the wording provisional canal, which affects one or more channels. These channels will simply undergo a numbering change soon. As reported by Mise: The frequency redistribution process has no impact on TV technology, nor on its compatibility, and it only leads to a potential shift of TV channels on other frequencies.

The transition also linked to new mpeg4 encoding, which is slowly being implemented by the various local and national broadcasters, replacing the mpeg2 encoding currently in use. Therefore, when a channel with a higher encoding and HD is released, the previous channel does not disappear but is moved to a higher numbering. The provisional channel is not the high definition channel that uses the mpeg4 protocol, therefore, most likely, it will be reallocated with the next retuning. In case you are faced with two twin channels, what today is declared provisional will be turned off, and which transmits in mpeg 2.

The refarming calendar (available here), as seen in the above infographics, he continues. After Sardinia, the reorganization of the frequencies of Valle d’Aosta and western Piedmont is currently underway, which will then be followed by a part of the provinces of Alessandria and Piacenza. Between the end of January and the beginning of February the process will continue involving part of the provinces of Vercelli, Biella, Novara, Verbano, Sondrio, part of the province of Verona and part of the provinces belonging to the Lombardy Alps and Pre-Alps. Then follow Bolzano, Trento and, in the last part of February, Belluno and part of the provinces of Treviso and Vicenza. TO March instead it will be the turn of part of the provinces of: Turin, Cuneo, Udine, Pordenone, Modena, Ravenna, Reggio Emilia, Bologna, Forl-Cesena and part of the Veneto and Friulian Po Valley. Lastly, Rimini and the remaining part of the provinces of Forl-Cesena will be involved. The trial will end on March 14th.