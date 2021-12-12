Digital Terrestrial, December 2021 continues with many new features: some TV channels have been eliminated

Punctual as every Saturday, our appointment with main news from the digital terrestrial front. In the seven days that are about to end, in this case, we report the elimination of some television channels at national level, but this is not the only change.

As we have been able to tell, in fact, the rafarming calendar for DVB-T2 in Northern Italy was defined, following the meeting held by the DGTCSI-ISCTI of the Ministry of Economic Development, which developed the regions and provinces that from January 3 to March 15 2022 they will be affected by the process of liberating the 700 Mhz band, as done in Sardinia in recent weeks.

As for the other changes, however, in the last seven days in the Mux Canale Italy, active throughout the national territory, the duplicates of Radio Canale Italia, present at LCN 724 and Volami Nel Cuore, at LCN 725, have been eliminated. Obviously, the two radio stations are still accessible, to LCN 780 and 781 respectively.

We take advantage of this news to remind you that from 3 January 2022 some TV channels will change frequency in Sardinia: these are Rai 1, Rai 2, Rai 3 and Rai News 24, as widely announced by state television in the sign that has been shown in the last few years. days at the end of the Sardinia TGR. Also in this case, the change is linked to the switch off process to DVB-T2 which, as is well known, will only be active on the national territory from 2023 unless further extensions.