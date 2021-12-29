Digital terrestrial, from 3 January a new turning point: the regions involved

The next digital terrestrial update is scheduled for January 3, 2022. Let’s find out which regions are involved in the retuning.

It started last October the new life of digital terrestrial. The Italians were involved in the change of the standard with the transition to DVB-T2. Evolution requires innovation and technological growth and, as a result, families are adapting moving forward with buying a new TV or a decoder compatible with the new standard that for some citizens will arrive free of charge at home. The total shift will happen gradually and will involve the regions of our peninsula at different times. Let’s see who the next interested parties are and what they will have to do.

Digital terrestrial, retuning from 3 January

Citizens ofNorthern Italy they must mark the date of January 3 on the calendar. It will be the day to proceed with the re-tuning of channels of digital terrestrial to continue watching your favorite programs. The cause of the “discomfort” is a change in frequencies which had already begun in Sardinia on 15 November. The change will affect various Rai channels such as Rai 1, Rai 2, Rai 3, Tgr Nazionale and Rai News and in addition to Sardinia, other regions will be involved from 3 January.

Valle d’Aosta, Lombardy – with the exception of Mantua – Piedmont, Trento, Bolzano and Piacenza will be called to change. From February 9instead, re-tuning will begin for Veneto, Mantua and its province, Emilia Romagna and Friuli Venezia Giulia. The frequency change procedure will end on March 14, 2022.

Read also >>> Digital terrestrial, how to avoid getting lost in the jungle of continuous re-tuning

Other news in the program

From 8 March the disposal by the national television broadcasters of the Mpeg-2 transmission encoding to switch to the activation of the Mpeg-4 encoding. Another important step towards the DVB-T2 standard but it must be considered that until 31 December 2022 it will be possible for national television broadcasters to broadcast with both the encodings. The intent is to make as simple as possible adaptation to the new digital terrestrial for Italian families. To this end, the Government activated the TV and Scrapping Bonus to limit the cost of purchasing a smart TV or a DVB-T2 compatible decoder and increased funds to 68 million euros for 2022. Those who at the end of the transition will not have adapted will not be able to see the digital terrestrial channels.